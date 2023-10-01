Ilebaye Precious Odiniya, professionally known as Ilebaye, was announced today as the winner of the Allstars season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, declared Ilebaye the winner at the finale live show after she received the highest votes in the final week.

She defeated fellow finalists Mercy, CeeC, Adekunle, Pere, and Cross to claim the 120 million grand prize in the Allstars edition of the reality show.

Here are 10 quick facts to know about the new face of the reality show:

Her full name is Ilebaye Precious Odiniya. She is from Kogi State in the North-Central region of Nigeria. She was born in 2001. She is a criminologist, entrepreneur, model, and reality TV star. At just 22, she is the youngest housemate to ever win the show. She is the third female housemate to win the show, following Mercy Eke and Phyna, who won the season 4 and 7 editions of the show, respectively. She studied Criminology and Security Studies at Salem University. Her parents’ names are Mr. and Mrs. Emmanuel Godwin Odiniya. Her fan base is called the ‘BayeTribe.’ She practices Christianity.

