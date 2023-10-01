The Federal Government and Organised Labour have reached an agreement to consider shelving the planned nationwide strike after the closed-door meeting both parties had on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

This is in accordance with the resolutions from the meeting between Organised Labour and the Federal government, noting that “the issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers are at work and not when they are on strike.

According to the press statement issued by Mallam Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, after the 4-hour meeting, the “NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government to suspend the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above.”

As part of the resolutions from the meeting, the Federal Government has also announced that all treasury-paid workers should get an N35,000 provisional wage increment for the next six months.

In addition, Value-added Tax on diesel will be waived for the next 6 months while the Federal Government will fast-tract provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of the PMS subsidy.

The Federal Government will also provide funds for micro and small-scale enterprises.

Lastly, the Federal Government will commence payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month, for three months from October-December 2023.

Read the resolution of the meeting below:

FULL TEXT OF THE PRESS STATEMENT ON THE MEETING BETWEEN THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND LEADERSHIP OF THE NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS (NLC), AND TRADE UNIONS CONGRESS (TUC).

The Federal Government, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 met with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) on measures to address the dispute arising from the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).





The parties noted the following:

i) The Federal Government has announced N35,000 only as provisional wage increment for all treasury-paid federal government workers for six months.

ii) The Federal Government is committed to fast-tracking the provision of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) buses to ease public transportation difficulties associated with the removal of PMS subsidy.

iii) The Federal Government commits to the provision of funds for micro and small-scale enterprises.

iv) VAT on diesel will be waived for the next 6 months.

v) The Federal Government will commence payment of N75,000 to 15 million households at N25,000 per month, for a three-month period from October-December 2023.

RESOLUTIONS:

In light of the discussions held during the meeting, the following resolutions were reached:

i) The issues in dispute can only be resolved when workers are at work and not when they are on strike.

ii) Labour Unions argued for higher wage award and the Federal Government Team promised to present Labour’s request to President Bola Tinubu for further consideration.

iii) A sub-committee to be constituted to work out the details of implementation of all items for consideration regarding government interventions to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal.

iv) The lingering matter of Road Transport Employees Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Lagos State needs to be addressed urgently and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who participated virtually, pledged to resolve the matter.

v.) NLC and TUC will consider the offers by the Federal Government with a view to suspending the planned strike to allow for further consultations on the implementation of the resolutions above.

Governor Abdulrazak Abdulrahman of Kwara State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, participated virtually in the meeting, chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Also in attendance were the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, the Minister of State, Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The labour delegation was led by NLC President, Joe Ajaero, Dr Tommy Etim Okon, Deputy President, TUC, NLC General Secretary, Emma Ugboaja, TUC General Secretary, Nuhu Toro, among others.

Mallam Mohammed Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation

October 1, 2023

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE