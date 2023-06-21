The National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the Oodua People’s Congress have appointed Comrade Olusola Ojo as the new coordinator of the state.

Ojo, who previously served as the coordinator of Ekiti State and has extensive experience, has been chosen to strengthen the organization following the passing of the former leader and coordinator of the state, the late Nurudeen Asoore, earlier this year.

Upon his appointment, Comrade Ojo expressed sincere appreciation to the organization’s leadership, pledging to uphold its ideals. He stated, “As far as I am concerned, this is a call to service, and I will do my best to ensure that Kogi State OPC remains the pride of other states in the North Central.”

In his remarks, the supervising coordinator of Kogi State, Chief Isiaka, popularly known as “Igba Irunmole,” lauded the decision of the National Executive Council, emphasizing that the new appointment would bring significant progress and development to the state.

“I commend the NEC of OPC under the leadership of our amiable father, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, for keeping the hope alive. This is a welcome development and a prompt response to the aspirations of the people of Kogi State. I can assure the people of the state that Comrade Olusola Ojo will bring his wealth of experience to drive the state towards prosperity.”

As the supervising coordinator of the state, Chief Isiaka urged all members of the OPC in Kogi State to rally behind and support the new coordinator and deputy in their efforts to maintain the state’s pride as one of the most formidable in the North Central region.

