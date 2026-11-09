2027 UTME: JAMB lists six things candidates must do before registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has listed six things prospective candidates must do before registering for the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), including verifying their National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) biodata and preparing their registration details.

The board advised candidates to ensure that their personal information with the NIMC was correct, obtain a registered phone number and have an active email address before starting their UTME registration.

In a video shared on its official platforms on Monday, JAMB also urged candidates to decide on their preferred courses and institutions and confirm that their UTME subject combinations matched their chosen programmes.

The board said the checklist was intended to help candidates prepare for registration and avoid mistakes during the admission process.

“As you prepare for the 2027 UTME, there are a few important things to get right before examination day,” the board stated in the accompanying caption.

It added that candidates needed to get their biodata ready, confirm their subject combinations and understand their course requirements.

The six tips shared by JAMB are:

Verify your NIMC biodata: Candidates should ensure that their personal details with the National Identity Management Commission are correct before starting the 2027 UTME registration. Get a registered phone number: Candidates should have a registered phone number for the registration exercise. Provide an active email address: They should have an active email address that they can easily access. Decide on your preferred course: Candidates should be certain about the programme they intend to study. Choose your preferred institution: They should decide on the institution they wish to attend. Select the right UTME subjects: Candidates should ensure that their subject combinations match their chosen programmes, as the board said this was an important part of the admission process.

JAMB directed candidates seeking further information to visit its official website at www.ibas.jamb.gov.ng and follow its verified platforms for updates on the 2027 registration exercise.

“Get informed, get prepared, get ready for your 2027 UTME,” JAMB urged prospective candidates.

Recall that the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation published a proposed timetable for the 2027 examinations on October 14, 2026.

The proposed timetable lists March 15 to 25, 2027, as the period for the 2027 UTME.

However, the ministry described the schedule as proposed, meaning the dates should not be treated as final examination dates confirmed by JAMB.

The board also shared the proposed timeline on its social media platforms, clarifying that the dates were not confirmed and urging candidates to follow official announcements from the examination bodies.