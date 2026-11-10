Welcome to your new home, FUTA VC tells fresh students

The vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Professor Adenike Oladiji, has welcomed fresh students admitted for the 2026/2027 academic session to the university, describing FUTA as their new home.

Speaking on Monday at the commencement of orientation programme for newly admitted students, Professor Oladiji noted that the university appreciates the need to make students feel at home, adding that the orientation programme is not a mere formality, but has been carefully designed to introduce fresh students to the university’s culture, rules, regulations, opportunities and expectations, so that they begin their journey well informed and well prepared.

She told the new students that FUTA was established with a clear vision to produce graduates who would not only be knowledgeable, but also are capable of solving real problems through science, technology and innovation.

Professor Oladiiji noted that the university’s guiding principle, ‘Technology for Self-Reliance’, is more than a mere motto but a call to action, emphasising that the students’ education is meant to empower them to create, to build and to lead.

She noted that over the years, the university had produced scientists, technologists, engineers, environmental experts, agriculturists, entrepreneurs and social scientists who are making their marks in Nigeria and across the world.

She also highlighted efforts by the university to provide a conducive environment for learning, noting continued investment in lecture theatres, laboratories, workshops, studios and other facilities.

Oladiji congratulated the students on their admission, and enjoined them to be proud of the achievement – they and their parents/guardians.

Also speaking at the event, The Dean of Student Affairs, Professor David Oke, congratulated the students on their successful admission into the institution.

He said the university is known for excellence, innovation, discipline and character, and that the students had worked hard and gained the right to sit among the brightest young minds in Nigeria.

He assured the students that the office is there to support, guide and ensure that their stay in FUTA is productive.