The Cross River State Government on Wednesday banned commercial motorcycles, popularly known as Okada, from plying the Calabar municipal roads and urged commercial motorcyclists in the state capital to desist from the routes within the metropolis, as those found wanting would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Governor Bassey Otu gave the directive in a press statement endorsed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Emmanuel Ogbeche, on Wednesday and made it available to newsmen.

The statement reads: “As the State Government plans towards ensuring a safe and secured Cross River, the Governor, Sen. Prince Bassey Otu, after due consultation with key Security Chiefs in the state, has directed as follows: A total ban on the activities of all commercial motorcyclists within the Calabar metropolis. Those willing to use their motorcycles to earn a decent living are restricted only to remote areas away from the city centre.

“Anyone caught going against this directive will have the motorcycle impounded, and the offender prosecuted. In the same vein, those involved in the criminal vandalization of public amenities like streetlights, lamp posts, traffic lights, etc are advised to desist forthwith, as culprits will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

