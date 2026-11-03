Opay to customers: How to check eligibility for FG’s N50,000 cash support

Popular fintech company, OPay, has explained how customers can check whether they qualify for the Federal Government’s N50,000 monthly cash support for vulnerable Nigerians, directing eligible users to check for a notification on their mobile app.

The company said customers selected for the intervention would receive a pop-up notification on their OPay app homepage, which they must click to access further instructions and proceed with the payment process.

However, OPay clarified that the absence of the notification means a customer is not eligible for the programme, adding that it has no role in determining who qualifies for the government intervention.

The company provided the clarification in a post on its X handle on Tuesday, following growing public interest in the monthly relief scheme.

OPay stated, “The ₦50,000 monthly Federal Government cash support is available only to eligible citizens. Eligible customers will see a pop-up notification on their OPay app homepage. Kindly click on the pop-up to proceed with the next steps. “Kindly note that customers who are unable to see the feature on the app are not eligible for it. Please note that we do not determine your eligibility. Kindly contact NERSI at 07000222222 for assistance.”

The company also cautioned customers against scammers who might attempt to exploit the relief programme, warning that it would never request their personal identification numbers (PINs) or one-time passwords (OTPs) to facilitate payments.

“OPay will never ask for your PIN or OTP to process a NERSI relief payment. Do not pay any agent or click unverified links,” it said.

To avoid falling victim to fraudulent schemes, OPay advised customers to verify their eligibility only through its official mobile application or by dialling 95520#.

The clarification followed an X user’s post drawing attention to the government support and sharing USSD codes through which customers of participating financial service providers could check their eligibility.

The Federal Government recently announced the commencement of payments under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), a presidential initiative designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable households.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr Bernard Doro, announced the commencement of the programme in a statement on October 30, explaining that qualified beneficiaries would receive N50,000 monthly to help cover essential expenses and ease the impact of rising living costs.

Under the arrangement, beneficiaries are expected to receive the monthly payment, with the programme subject to regular reviews.

Doro said the ministry was working with licensed digital financial service providers to ensure that the funds were distributed securely and transparently.

He explained that beneficiaries would first receive an SMS requesting their consent before the money was transferred directly into their bank accounts or mobile wallets.

The approved financial service providers and their respective USSD codes are ALAT by Wema (94523#), MoMo PSB (6710#), NairaGram (72600#), OPay (95520#) and Moniepoint (557327#).

The minister also stressed that Nigerians would not need to submit applications, pay fees or register through agents to benefit from the intervention.

He warned citizens against sharing sensitive financial information, including their PINs and Bank Verification Numbers (BVNs), with unauthorised individuals.

Doro advised anyone uncertain about messages concerning the programme to contact the official NERSI helpline on 0700-022-2222 for clarification.