The 22-year-old chef, Damilola Adeparusi, popularly known as Chef Dammy, has revealed her plans to have a cooking marathon for 150 hours in the next few months.
Chef Dammy, who spoke with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital, on Friday, said the concluded 120-hour cook was not registered with the Guinness World Record (GWR).
While acknowledging the support of stakeholders within and outside Ekiti state, the 300-level Mass communication student of the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) noted that she is determined to break the world record with the 150-hour cooking marathon she is planning to do soon.
