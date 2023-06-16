Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, as still the best candidate for a better Nigeria.

Obasanjo disclosed this in a recent chat with media personality, Chude Jideonwo.

Despite President Bola Tinubu being declared the winner of the last election, the former president said Obi remains the candidate that Nigeria needs.

“For the Nigeria that I believe we need to have at this point in time, Peter Obi is still the best (pauses) man,” he told the anchor.

Recall the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had in March declared the then-candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu as the winner of the keenly contested February 25 presidential poll.

Obi is currently in court challenging the process that declared Tinubu winner of the 2023 presidential election with many Nigerians diverting their attention on the judiciary.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WEEK BRIEF: Emefiele’s suspension, arrest and Nigeria Air’s revelations top news

The story of the suspension of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele by President Bola Tinubu broke the internet on…

95% of Nigerian male celebrities, including myself, ‘do both men and women’ — Actor Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has claimed that no fewer than 95% of both married and single celebrities, including…





Real Reason Tinubu suspended Emefiele — FG

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, ordered immediate suspension of Mr Godwin Emefiele as…

10 points from President Tinubu’s Democracy Day broadcast

In commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day celebration, President Bola Tinubu made his…

[PHOTOS] Hilda Baci: Lady begins 120 hours cook-a-thon to break Guinness Records

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

A chef identified as Damilola Adeparusi has begun a 120-hour cooking marathon in Oye Local Government Area in…