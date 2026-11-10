‘Uzodimma has corrected injustice against Northern community in Imo’

The Northern community in Imo State has thrown its weight behind Governor Hope Uzodimma, applauding what it described as his efforts to correct the injustices suffered by the community under the administration of former Governor Rochas Okorocha, particularly the controversy surrounding the proposed relocation of the popular Ama Hausa Market in Owerri.

The community, estimated to have a population of about 500,000 in the state, said Governor Uzodimma’s administration had demonstrated a more inclusive and accommodating approach to governance, restoring confidence among non-indigenes and strengthening their sense of belonging in the state.

In a statement issued in Owerri by the Garkuwan Hausawan Imo State and the Governor’s Special Adviser on Northern Affairs, Ibrahim Sulaiman Ibrahim, the community recalled its strained relationship with the Okorocha administration, alleging that the former governor had attempted to relocate Ama Hausa Market, a major commercial hub and economic lifeline for many members of the Northern community.

According to the group, the intervention of prominent Northern leaders and traditional rulers, including the Sultan of Sokoto, the Emir of Kano, the Emir of Zazzau, Islamic scholar Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), was instrumental in preventing the proposed relocation.

It, however, noted that Governor Uzodimma had adopted a different approach by embracing the Northern community and other non-indigenous groups, including the Yoruba, in his administration and the political affairs of the state.

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The community described the governor’s disposition as a departure from what it experienced under the previous administration, stressing that his inclusive leadership had helped strengthen relations between the state government and the Northern population.

Against this background, the group condemned the recent Federal High Court judgment nullifying Governor Uzodimma’s candidacy for the Imo West senatorial district, insisting that the governor deserved fairness and justice in the handling of the matter.

It argued that the circumstances surrounding Uzodimma’s participation in the APC senatorial primary election were different from those of former Governor Okorocha, who, according to the community, neither purchased the APC nomination form nor participated in the party’s senatorial primary before emerging as a candidate.

The group maintained that Uzodimma duly obtained the nomination form, participated in the primary election and emerged victorious, urging Justice Egwuatu to ensure that the rule of law and fairness prevail in the interest of peace and stability.

It also recalled that Okorocha had withdrawn from the Action Alliance (AA) before joining the APC, citing the position of party stakeholders at recent meetings in the three senatorial zones of the state.

The Northern community further commended Uzodimma for extending his spirit of inclusiveness beyond political appointments, particularly his sponsorship of members of the Northern community and Christians on pilgrimage to Mecca, describing the gesture as a demonstration of religious tolerance, goodwill and respect for diversity.

Reaffirming its solidarity with the governor, the community pledged its continued support for his administration, describing his approach to the Northern community as a significant departure from the experience under the previous administration.

It urged residents, political stakeholders and other groups in the state to promote peace, mutual understanding and harmonious coexistence, stressing that the protection of the interests and rights of all residents, irrespective of ethnic or religious background, remains essential to the development of the state.