BOUESTI presents 36 academic programmes to NUC for accreditation

The Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI) has presented 36 academic programmes for accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC), in a move to strengthen academic standards and expand the institution’s capacity to deliver quality university education.

The accreditation exercise commenced with the arrival of the first batch of NUC assessors on Monday, who began evaluating the university’s Bachelor of Arts in Linguistics programme.

Other teams are expected to assess Public Health and additional programmes in subsequent phases of the exercise.

Welcoming the delegation, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Babatunde Omojola, assured the assessors of the university management’s full cooperation, describing the exercise as an opportunity to identify areas of strength and weakness and improve the institution’s academic performance.

Omojola urged the team to carry out its assignment objectively, stressing that the assessment was not a fault-finding exercise but a fact-finding process aimed at improving the quality of programmes, staff performance and students’ learning experience.

The leader of the NUC assessment team, Professor Monday Onukawa of Abia State University, Uturu, said the delegation was at the institution to evaluate its Linguistics programme, examine relevant academic documents and assess the learning environment.

He explained that the exercise would help identify areas requiring improvement and provide recommendations for strengthening the programme.

Onukawa, who said the assessment was expected to last two days, commended the university for its hospitality and cooperation, describing the initial reception as encouraging.

The Director of Academic Planning, Dr Olatunde Odutu, said the university was prepared to present all 36 programmes for accreditation.

He disclosed that the first team was assessing Linguistics, another would arrive on Thursday to examine Public Health, while a further batch was expected on Sunday to assess additional programmes.

Odutu listed some of the programmes scheduled for assessment to include Clothing and Textile, Fashion Design, Hospitality Management and Tourism, Industrial Design, Nutrition and Dietetics, Quantity Surveying, Estate Management, Health Information Management, Agricultural Economics and Extension, and Criminology and Security Studies.

He expressed confidence in the university’s preparedness and its commitment to meeting the NUC’s academic requirements.