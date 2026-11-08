Ex-LASU VC, Prof Olatunji-Bello, named Redeemer’s varsity Pro-Chancellor

Former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has been appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State.

The appointment was made by the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and Visitor to the university, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Olatunji-Bello, who served as LASU’s ninth substantive Vice-Chancellor between September 2021 and September 2026, becomes the first woman to head the governing council of Redeemer’s University since its establishment in 2005.

A statement published on the university’s official page on Saturday disclosed that her appointment took effect from November 1, 2026, for an initial three-year tenure.

Adeboye conveyed the appointment in a letter dated November 1, expressing confidence in her ability to contribute to the institution’s development.

In the letter, he described the appointment as “a product of the trust which is reposed in you” and urged her to justify the confidence placed in her by helping the university achieve “the lofty vision set for it”.

He also congratulated her, saying, “While we wish you a successful tenure, kindly accept our congratulations.”

The appointment has attracted commendations from the university’s outgoing Pro-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, and its Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shadrach Akindele.

Ogundipe described Olatunji-Bello as the right choice for the position, expressing confidence that she would make “tremendous impact and significant value” to the institution.

He also cited the “huge social capital and goodwill” she brings to the new role.

Akindele, in his reaction, said the university was “happy and excited to have her on board” as it continued its pursuit of higher achievements in global higher education.

He expressed optimism that her appointment would usher in “a new era in financial sustainability and infrastructure development”, while sustaining the university’s vision and legacies.

Ogundipe has since become Chairman of the National Universities Commission Board.

Also congratulating Olatunji-Bello, the Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Professor Ayodeji Badejo, described her appointment as well deserved.

Badejo said her experience in academic leadership, institutional governance and administration would contribute to Redeemer’s University’s growth and development.

She expressed confidence that Olatunji-Bello’s “wealth of experience, proven leadership capacity and commitment to excellence” would make significant contributions to the institution.

Olatunji-Bello began her academic career at the University of Lagos in 1988 as an assistant lecturer and rose through the ranks before joining LASU.

She was appointed Professor of Physiology in 2007 and conferred with the title of Distinguished Professor by LASU in January 2026.

She holds a PhD in Physiology from the University of Lagos and became a member of the National Institute (mni) after participating in Course 34 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, in 2012.

In May 2023, she received the National Productivity Order of Merit Award from former President Muhammadu Buhari.