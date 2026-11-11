Apo-Karshi road to become Abuja’s new tourist attraction — Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has said the Apo-Karshi road will be developed into a tourist attraction, following the completion of the long-abandoned project, which was originally awarded in 2010.

Wike, who spoke on Wednesday during an inspection of the road in Abuja, said President Bola Tinubu ordered the termination of the initial contract after the indigenous contractor failed to deliver the project despite receiving full payment.

He said the president’s intervention paved the way for the award of the contract to a more competent contractor, adding that the decision was informed by the strategic importance of the road to residents and the development of the FCT.

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“This road was awarded in 2010 to an indigenous contractor. We did all we could to persuade the contractor to ensure that the job was fully implemented, even though we had fully paid. But the contractor was not forthcoming,” he said.

Wike explained that after the matter was brought to Tinubu’s attention, the president directed that the contract be terminated and reawarded to a more competent company.

The minister said the administration was not distracted by criticisms that followed the award of the new contract, insisting that its priority was to deliver projects that would improve the lives of residents.

“When this contract was awarded, some people were asking how we could award it at that amount. But we were not deterred. All we were concerned about was the happiness and comfort of the people,” he said.

Expressing satisfaction with the quality of work, Wike described the Apo-Karshi road as one of the most publicised projects handled by the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), noting that its difficult terrain made the achievement particularly remarkable.

He said reactions on social media showed that many Nigerians were surprised that a project of such scale and engineering complexity could be delivered in the country.

The Minister said the road was evidence of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to infrastructure development, urging Nigerians to assess the government’s performance holistically rather than judging it on isolated issues.

“Look at what is going on in Abuja today, the level of infrastructure and how it has turned out to be a tourist centre. I am happy that people are happy and that Nigerians have seen the infrastructure development being carried out by the Tinubu administration,” he said.

Wike also acknowledged the role of journalists in drawing public attention to the project, saying their reports had helped Nigerians to appreciate the scale of work undertaken on the road.

On the proposed commissioning, the minister said the FCT Administration was working around the President’s schedule, as several other projects were being lined up for inauguration.

He disclosed that the administration had inspected projects at the ISEX, the Southern Parkway and Kaura District, while about 10 to 12 projects being executed were also being considered for commissioning.

Wike expressed hope that Tinubu would inaugurate the Apo-Karshi road before the end of November, adding that efforts would be made to persuade the Presidency to include the project in the President’s schedule.

On plans to provide public facilities around the road to support its emerging status as a tourist destination, the minister said the administration would develop appropriate amenities in collaboration with the relevant departments.

He said he had rejected a proposal from the STDD coordinator, stressing that the authority’s primary responsibility was road construction, while the department responsible for tourism would determine the facilities required.

“But be sure that I will make it happen as a tourist centre,” Wike assured.