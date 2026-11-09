JAMB resolves 50,370 complaints in three months, begins preparations for 2027 UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that it resolved 50,370 out of 52,517 complaints received through its customer service channels within three months, as it commenced preparations for the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The Registrar of JAMB, Professor Segun Aina, disclosed this while assessing his first three months in office, describing the achievement as part of efforts to improve service delivery, reduce candidates’ difficulties and strengthen public confidence in the examination and admission process.

Aina, who is the sixth Registrar of JAMB, said the board also cleared more than 5,000 outstanding customer service complaints within his first five days in office.

He explained that the complaints resolved during the period included issues relating to candidates’ admission records, National Identification Number (NIN) discrepancies and other administrative challenges that had prevented some candidates from progressing with their academic and career aspirations.

According to him, the board deployed targeted interventions, particularly through its NIN alignment initiative, to assist thousands of affected candidates in resolving their admission-related difficulties.

The Registrar said the interventions were informed by his determination to place candidates at the centre of the board’s operations and deploy available human and technological resources to make its services more accessible and less stressful.

Looking ahead, Aina said JAMB had begun preparations for the 2027 UTME, with plans to introduce innovations aimed at improving the conduct of the examination and enhancing candidates’ overall experience.

He said the proposed reforms would focus on strengthening the examination system, eliminating avoidable difficulties and further reinforcing the integrity of public examinations in the country.

The Registrar also identified technology as a major driver of the board’s reform agenda, explaining that efforts were under way to make more services digitally accessible to reduce unnecessary physical visits and congestion at JAMB offices and service centres.

He added that the board would strengthen the reliability, resilience and security of its digital platforms to ensure that candidates and other stakeholders could access its services more conveniently.

Aina further disclosed that the board would work towards restructuring its assessment framework to accommodate critical thinking, practical competencies and life skills, in line with global educational expectations and labour market demands.

He said JAMB was determined to move beyond an examination culture that places excessive emphasis on memorisation to one that recognises intellectual capacity, problem-solving abilities and competencies required to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

The Registrar also pledged to strengthen relationships with tertiary institutions, regulatory bodies, professional associations, Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre operators, security agencies, the media and other service partners.

He stressed that the board would prioritise efficiency, fairness, transparency and mutual respect in its engagements with stakeholders, while ensuring that legitimate concerns and entitlements received appropriate attention.

Reflecting on his first three months in office, Aina expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, for their support and encouragement.

He also commended JAMB management and staff for their commitment, as well as other stakeholders in the education sector for their cooperation.

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The Registrar, however, urged staff to embrace innovation, improve service delivery and place public service above routine administrative convenience.

He assured candidates that the board would continue to promote a culture of dignity, empathy and fairness, ensuring that legitimate complaints received timely attention.

Aina said his long-term vision was to build an institution whose credibility would rest on strong systems, effective partnerships and accountable personnel rather than the personality of whoever occupies the office of Registrar.

He added that the success of the ongoing reforms would depend on the collective commitment of the board’s staff, tertiary institutions, service partners, candidates and the general public.