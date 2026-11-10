Tinubu to Nigerians: We’ll provide reliable power if re-elected

President Bola Tinubu has promised to provide reliable power, create more job opportunities and reduce the cost of living if re-elected, pledging to introduce policies aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s economy and improving citizens’ welfare.

Tinubu made the pledge on Tuesday while addressing supporters at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

The President said his administration would prioritise building a stronger industrial base, supporting nano, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (NMSMEs), and expanding employment opportunities across the country.

“We will lower the cost of living. We will provide reliable power, not the whole privatisation that is not working. We will provide you with reliable power in this Nigeria,” Tinubu said.

On economic reforms, Tinubu promised to sustain the removal of petrol subsidy and continue government intervention programmes, including the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

He also pledged that funds recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from financial irregularities would be channelled into NELFUND to support students seeking access to higher education.

According to Vanguard, the President further promised to establish six mechanised farming service centres across the country’s six geopolitical zones.

He said his administration would also increase investment in irrigation and agricultural research as part of efforts to boost food production, improve agricultural productivity and reduce food prices.

The promises formed part of Tinubu’s campaign commitments to address electricity challenges, unemployment, the high cost of living and other economic concerns facing Nigerians.