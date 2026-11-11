How I sexually assaulted, filmed woman naked over N600,000 debt — Suspect

A man identified as Ahmed Usman has confessed to sexually assaulting a woman and recording her naked after she failed to meet the repayment terms of a N600,000 loan he gave her.

Usman admitted to demanding that the woman remove her clothes, exposing her private parts and recording her after she defaulted on a weekly repayment. He also confirmed having sexual intercourse with her.

The suspect was paraded by the Federal Capital Territory Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, in a video shared on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

According to Adeh, Usman allegedly targeted widows and vulnerable women by lending them money and imposing weekly interest payments.

The police spokesperson said the incident was reported to the Lugbe Division on November 5 after the suspect allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted the woman, who is a nursing mother, over her inability to make a scheduled repayment.

Adeh explained that Usman had given the woman N600,000 and required her to pay N30,000 weekly as interest, separate from the loan principal.

She said the woman missed a payment because of poor sales and approached the suspect with the N24,000 she could afford at the time.

However, rather than accept the amount, Usman allegedly forced her into his Toyota vehicle, threatened her with a knife and drove her to an isolated location behind the chief’s palace in Lugbe, where the assault reportedly occurred.

The police spokesperson added that the suspect threatened to kill the woman if she failed to pay the outstanding amount. The woman subsequently raised the money and transferred it to him before reporting the incident to the police.

Adeh said officers later tracked down Usman and arrested him. During the operation, he allegedly attempted to flee with a police officer in his vehicle before he was eventually apprehended.

During his interrogation, Usman admitted that he lent the woman N600,000 and collected N30,000 in weekly payments.

He also confessed to asking her to undress, having sexual intercourse with her and recording her naked.

“I loan money to women. So this fateful woman, she took loan from me, 600,000. Normally she used to pay 30,000 weekly, and finally the day she defaulted to pay, I called her, invited her over. She came to my car, which is a Toyota car. And I asked her to take off her dress. So, after videoing her, I made love to her,” he said.

When Adeh asked how he recorded the woman, Usman said, “I video her. I asked her to take off her clothes, naked her and I video her, even ask her to open her vagina, I video her.”

The suspect also acknowledged driving away with a police officer during the arrest operation. He claimed he later discovered that the officer was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and returned to drop him off.

“When I find out that it was DPO, I have to go and make U-turn, and bring him back and drop him. That is what happened,” he said.

Usman, who identified himself as a native of Nasarawa State, disclosed that he was married with six children.

He appealed for forgiveness during the police interview, expressing regret over his actions and pleading for another opportunity.

“I am very sorry to my children and my wife. Please, let me have a second chance. I will be the best father and the best citizen of this country. Please,” he said.

Adeh said the investigation into the incident was still ongoing, adding that the command was collaborating with the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) on the case.