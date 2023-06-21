Reelected Speaker of the 10th Assembly of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y. Suleiman, has assured that he will join his colleagues in the Assembly to embark on effective and efficient legislation that will bring positive and speedy development to the state, surpassing the achievements of the last four years even when the House was populated by the opposition.

Abubakar Suleiman made these remarks shortly after his reelection and swearing-in, as he read his acceptance speech and proceeded to swear in the 29 other Legislators, officially commencing the lifespan of the 10th Assembly.

He expressed gratitude to the lawmakers for reelecting him as the Speaker for another term, stating, “I hereby accept this mandate and assure you that I will not betray your trust and confidence, and there will be no preferential treatment among members.”

He further stated, “Today marks another milestone in the history of our democratic journey in Nigeria and Bauchi State, in particular. I feel humbled and I give thanks and glory to Almighty Allah for sparing our lives to witness today’s occasion of the inauguration of the 10th Bauchi State House of Assembly.”

Abubakar Suleiman emphasized the principle of equality among all members, stating, “We are all equal, and the State is our Constituency. There will be heated moments and there will be robust debates. In doing that, I will be the Speaker and the Speaker for all the Honourable House.”

He recognized and appreciated the new Deputy Speaker, Hon. Jamilu Umaru Dahiru, describing him as an honest, diligent, down-to-earth, and loyal member who has demonstrated a high sense of commitment and service to his constituents and the State during the 9th Assembly.

The Speaker expressed special gratitude to the people of Ningi Constituency, who elected him to represent them in the Honourable House for the second consecutive term, acknowledging that their support and votes have played a significant role in his position today.

Abubakar Suleiman assured the Executive arm of government that the lawmakers are ready to work closely with them in making laws that will positively impact the lives of the citizens of the State.

He commended the last Assembly for setting aside their differences and working for the State’s benefit, despite initially having a majority in the opposition.

He highlighted the achievements of the 9th Assembly, stating, “The 9th Assembly succeeded in passing 105 bills into law, moved 131 motions, 93 matters of urgent importance, received 54 messages from the Executive Governor, received 42 petitions, and laid 102 committee reports before the Assembly.”

Abubakar Y. Suleiman made history in the political scene of Bauchi State by becoming the first lawmaker to be elected Speaker of the State House of Assembly twice in succession. His reelection was unopposed at the inauguration of the 10th Assembly on Tuesday, following the proclamation by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir.





Abubakar Suleiman, Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, represents Ningi Central Constituency of the state. He was nominated by Mubarak Haruna, member representing Jama’are Constituency, and seconded by Auwal Hassan, representing Shira Constituency.

After the election of the Speaker, Jamilu Umar Barade, the Member representing Bauchi Central Constituency, was elected Deputy Speaker of the House. The Deputy was nominated by Habibu Umar, representing Kirfi Constituency, while Bello Jadori, representing Gamawa Constituency, seconded the motion.

