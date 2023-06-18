The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that Nigeria’s economy needs prayers to survive the hardship it is currently in.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the cleric stated the floating of naira recently done by the central bank of Nigeria (CBN) is not the best for the revival of the Nigerian economy and that despite the hopes the policy offers, the economy will still not be in good shape.

Primate Ayodele explained the floating of the naira was a wrong step by President Tinubu and will further lead to economic troubles as prices of commodities will also skyrocket.

For the ordinary Nigerians, Primate Ayodele made it known that the policy will not have a positive impact on them as the hardship will continue to bite harder as a result of the policy.

He further urged President Tinubu to look inward to tackle the country’s problems otherwise, Nigerians will continue to suffer.

‘’Nigeria’s economy still needs prayers to survive, the floating of the naira isn’t what the country needs at the moment. Even if it offers hope at the moment, it will lead to economic hardship and disappointment for the nation. Nothing will be appreciated, the country needs prayers because we are in economic shambles. We will experience a lot of economic setup and the prices of commodities will increase.

‘’The ordinary Nigerians will not benefit from this policy, they will still have to experience tougher economic conditions. It is not the best idea.’

‘’The president took a wrong step with the naira floating, it’s a bad idea and will not have a positive impact on our economy. The government still needs to look inward to make things better otherwise, Nigeria will suffer,” he said.

