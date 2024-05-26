Bauchi State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has commended the Federal Government through the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) for the intervention to fix the dilapidated Bauchi-GGombe highway.

The commendation was made by the Council Chairman, Comrade Umar Sa’idu, during an unscheduled visit to the site of the construction of one of the three bridges on the road.

The NUJ Chairman said that the government has proved that it has a listening ear to the cries of the people who have suffered untold hardship due to the terrible condition of the road, especially the seasonal washing away of the bridges by flooding.

Umar Sa’idu also commended NEDC for agreeing to intervene in the situation, saying that the Commission has demonstrated that it is indeed ready to make the North-East subregion great again after years of devastation by acts of insurgency.

According to him, “NEDC and NUJ are partners in progress working for the good of the people of the subregion. NUJ is happy that NEDC has agreed to intervene. Users can now ply the road with more ease.”

The NUJ Chairman also commended the journalists who made it a point of duty to focus on the condition of the road, which brought attention to the problem leading to the new development.

According to him, “We are in the era of developmental journalism; we are working for the good of the people of society. Journalists in Bauchi State have really tried their best to call the attention of the government and other relevant authorities to the plight of the people.”

He urged the journalists to continue to draw the attention of the government and relevant authorities to issues that have a direct positive impact on existence, stressing, however, that objectivity and fairness should always be the watchwords.

The NUJ Chairman also cautioned against the victimisation of news sources, especially politicians, saying that such acts will make people look down on journalists, though he agreed that there are bad eggs, which the Union is working hard to reduce.

