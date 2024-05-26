Some constituents of Kaura Namoda and Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency in Zamfara have written to the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, over their plans to recall Hon. Sani Jaji.

Recall that on May 17, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara suspended Jaji for alleged “anti-party activities.”.

Just recently, the Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji federal constituency Coalition for Sustainable Democracy, a civil society organisation (CSO), said they have mobilised constituents to recall Jaji over alleged poor representation.

Last week, the coalition wrote to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the resolution to recall Jaji.

In a letter addressed to Abbas, signed by Bello Mahmud and Mustapha Ibrahim, chairman and secretary of the coalition, respectively, the constituents said they have commenced moves to recall the lawmaker.

The constituents said the lawmaker has abandoned them despite the frequent bandit attacks in their communities.

“Hon. Jaji has proven that he could not effectively represent the good people of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency,” the letter reads.

Furthermore, the letter stated that “it is as if we do not have any member in the House of Representatives as he has not visited his constituency and could hardly be reached in spite of the reign of terror occasioned by persistent bandits’ attacks and sieges in the area in which numerous people have been killed, kidnapped, displaced, property destroyed, cattle rustled, and farmlands deserted.

“Numerous complaints have been made against him on a daily basis by aggrieved and neglected members of the constituency as he abandoned them to their fate.

“All efforts to call him to order and the urgent need to interface with his constituents failed as he reclined in his Abuja comfort zone, oblivious to the sufferings of the people who need effective representation.

“In view of Hon. Aminu Jaji’s very poor representation, we, the good people of Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, have resolved and are strongly determined to recall him from the House of Representatives immediately to avoid further squandering and frittering away of our mandate. We miscalculated in our choice of Hon. Jaji.”

They said that their position is “in tandem with Section 69 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which provides for the recall of a member of the House of Representatives.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE