Deacon Prince Godwin Ogoruba has been declared the winner and is now the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairmanship position in the Isoko North local government area of Delta State.

Announcing the result of the primary election held behind Ogbenge Park, Ozoro, the Isoko North local government headquarters, the returning officer, Mr Uche Alibo from the Delta State PDP secretariat, said the deacon emerged victorious through consensus among the party members.

The returning Officer said the exercise was peaceful and orderly, affirming that, “Having satisfied with requirements of law and scored the highest votes, I, Uche Alibo, as returning officer, declared Deacon Ogoruba winner of the election and PDP candidate for Isoko North local government election”.

Prince Godwin Ogoruba is the immediate past Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Isoko North Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta State

Speaking to journalists, the PDP Isoko North candidate for the July 2024 local government polls, Ogoruba, thanked Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for giving him the mandate to contest in the forthcoming election.

He expressed appreciation to the party supporters for their support and understanding during the exercise and urged the people of the local government to vote for him during the general election for better development.

He assured them of uniting the party members, reconciling all those who left for one reason or another, and operating an open-door policy as Council Chairman.

The member representing Isoko Federal Constituency, Hon. Jonathan Ajirioghene Ukodhiko, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the primary election. He said that is the beauty of democracy, where people make their choice, and he is pleased with it.

“I am optimistic; PDP will clinch the Isoko North LGA election,” he said, stressing that “Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.”

Other participants include Chief Kome Okpobor, a PDP chieftain and Executive Director, Finance and Administration, DESOPADEC, who said, “Everything went peacefully, and we thank God we have achieved why we are here, as I feel glad and good for voting for the right choice.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE