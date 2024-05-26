The recent suspension of Labour Party’s (LP) National Chairman, Mr. Julius Abure, has ignited a storm of controversy within the party’s ranks.

The suspension, which was officially endorsed during a late-night meeting of the State Executive Committee held at the party’s Secretariat in Benin City, has drawn sharp criticism and heated debates.

Sunday Tribune gathered that Abure’s suspension stemmed from his alleged high-handedness and involvement in anti-party activities, prompting the leadership of the party in Ward 3, Arue-Uromi, Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, to take action against him.

A letter dated May 14, 2024, from the Ward 3 leadership, signed by Chairman Thompson Ehiguese and Secretary Stanley Usiomoh, initiated Abure’s suspension.

This action was swiftly followed by a letter of ratification dated May 15, 2024, which received endorsement during the State Executive Committee meeting.

In a strongly worded statement, the Edo LP executive urged Abure to cease identifying or representing himself as a member of the LP in Ward 3, Arue-Uromi, in Ean North-East LGA, Edo State.”

The contentious decision was further validated by the ratification letter forwarded to the State Executive Committee through the state chairman by the Local Government Chairman, Patrick Onogbeni, and Secretary, Ehikioya Eromosele, of Esan North-East.

The ratification letter reads, “The LGA Executive met on May 15, 2024, about 12 noon, to consider the matters presented on the suspension and accordingly found them weighty and the suspension ratified and upheld.”

During the meeting, chaired by Kelly Ogbaloi, the decisions of the ward and local government committees were endorsed. Tensions ran high as party leaders and members chanted “Abure must go!” in the charged atmosphere.

Despite the uproar, the SEC stood firm, scrutinising the letters and the underlying issues before ultimately affirming Abure’s suspension.

The suspension of the national chairman has sparked internal strife within the party, raising questions about leadership accountability and the party’s internal governance mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the national leadership of the party has declared that the Edo State chapter has no power to suspend Abure.

A statement issued by LP National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, on behalf of the leadership of the party said that the alleged suspension of Abure is illegal, unconstitutional, noting that it contravened the party’s constitution.

Ifoh maintained that it is only the national convention convened solely for the purpose of removal/suspension of the party’s chairman with two-thirds majority that has the right to suspend or remove the party national chairman.

The party said: “In the Labour Party’s constitution, Article 17 subsection 1 (2019), it is emphatic that only the National Convention convened solely for the purpose of removal or suspension of the National Chairman with two-thirds majority can suspend or remove him. The ward, LG or even the state have no powers under the constitution to suspend the National Chairman.”

“The leadership of the party is however investigating the source of the purported letter of suspension and will summarily act in accordance with the party rules in disciplining any officer of the party found guilty of contravening the rules of the party.”

