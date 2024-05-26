An Abuja-bound train from Kaduna derailed midway to the nation’s capital on Sunday, according to Daily Trust.

The incident occurred around 9:00 AM, approximately an hour after the train, carrying dozens of passengers, departed Kaduna at 8:05 AM.

The derailment happened at Jere, resulting in three carriages coming off the tracks.

Although the train halted in a mountainous region, security personnel, including soldiers and police officers, were quickly on the scene to ensure the safety of the passengers.

Efforts are currently underway to repair the derailed train and restore the affected carriages.

When a train or a subway derails, its wheels accidentally leave the tracks.

Train cars that derail can cause the cars behind them to crash.

Mistakes by engineers or flaws in the track can derail a train or trolley, sending it off the rails and sometimes injuring the passengers.

