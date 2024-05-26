The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has released final reports on the ill-fated boat where actor, Paul Odonwodo, alias Junior Pope, and others died when it capsized.

The NSIB, in its preliminary report, revealed that the driver of the ill-fated boat lacked the basic certificate required to operate it.

The boat was carrying 12 actors and crew members when it capsized, killing five passengers, including Junior Pope.

The report also disclosed how the fibre boat was not registered with the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA).

Equally, the report said the boat driver was distracted by the rowdiness on board and so, he failed to maintain proper lookout which led to the boat colliding with a crossing canoe after its occupant jumped out upon seeing the rapidly approaching boat..

The NSIB has also released final reports on the incident involving an Embraer EMB-145LR belonging to Air a Peace airline.

The aircraft, operated by Air Peace, was involved in the serious incident at Kaduna Airport, Kaduna on 14th January, 2021.

In its findings, the investigative committee discovered that the aircraft which had earlier operated three sectors, started having issues while preparing for the fourth sector on ground in Kaduna.

“The Electric Motor Driven Pump (EMDP) was used to power the Hydraulic System. During taxi, the lead cabin crew informed the flight crew that there was an unusual sound from the over-wing to the aft of the aircraft. The flight crew concluded that the sound emanated from the EMDP and continued with pre-flight activities.

“The aircraft lined up for take-off and as it accelerated towards 119 kt, the take-off was aborted, thus initiating a sequence of events that eventually led to the failure of Number 1 and Number 2 wheel assemblies and additional damage to the aircraft.”

Among the contributory factors included the land the non leakage of Hydraulic System 1 due to a loose coupling on the hydraulic line servicing the Brake Control Valve and the pilot’s non-adherence to Air Peace Limited guidelines on diagnosis and reporting of faults.

The preliminary report on the serious incident involving Dana Air MD 82 aircraft which skidded off the Lagos airport domestic runway on April 23, 2024, revealed how severe vibration accompanied by a loud noise from the NLG area of the aircraft was noticed and on reaching 80 knots,

