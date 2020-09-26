My youngest daughter recently turned 14 years of age without any sign of menstruation. This is very unlike her elder sisters who saw their menses at about 10 years of age. I am getting worried. What can I do?

Yetunde (by SMS)

Girls usually get their first menstrual period when they’re 12 or 13. By age 15, 98% of teens should have started their periods. If at this age menses is still absent, it could be due to some genetic factors or it could be nothing to worry about. It could also be a sign that your daughter has a health condition that needs to be treated. If your daughter weighs much less than normal, that can affect her hormone levels and prevent her from getting her period. In addition, girls who are obese may not have their first period at the usual time, either. Pushing the body too hard physically can also make the first period to come late. This can happen with ballet dancers, runners, or other athletes. Intense workouts burn lots of calories and can leave very little body fat. In addition, too much stress can also delay the first period. Some health issues that can affect the vagina, ovaries, fallopian tubes, or uterus can also keep the menses away. For these reasons, it will be a good idea for your daughter to see a doctor for a proper check- up.

