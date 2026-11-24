It is profitable to listen to the sages. Their wisdom is always as legendary as their inimitability.

Àrekérekè is the Yoruba word for double-dealing or artfulness. Its synonym is Ogbón-èwé (cunningness). Yoruba moral school frowns at that. The elders of the land warn that cunning behaviour ends up consuming the cunning one. They render it thus: Bí ogbón bá pò lá pòjù, a máa pa ológbón l’ára (too much wisdom kills the wise).

For every Yoruba hermeneutics, there is a fable. The one above has a short tale that illustrates it. Our moonlight tale gives it a title: Ìjàpá Ológbón-èwé àti Àgbìgbò (The story of the cunning Tortoise and the Hornbill).

Ìjàpá boasts that he is the wisest animal in the jungle. Other animals dispute the claim. Àgbìgbò is the most ferocious of the disputants. The Tortoise keeps his cool. He warms himself to Hornbill. Not too long, they become the best of friends, the type known as kòríkòsùn (a friend you cannot but see before bedtime).

One day, Ìjàpá calls at Àgbìgbò’s place. He delivers the most cheering news, to wit: “I have discovered in this jungle where there is abundant food.” The Hornbill asks where, and the Tortoise replies” “It is not far away but there is a condition.” Hornbill asks about the attached condition and Tortoise says: “Only the wise can access the place.”

The Hornbill tells his friends that that is not an issue; “You know I am a wise bird”, he declares. Tortoise agrees to lead the way. They two friends get to a place where there are two pots of hot water and Tortoise says that is where their wisdom will be tested. Whoever enters the pot and comes out unscathed is the wise one who will be allowed to access the abundant food.

Unbeknown to Hornbill, Tortoise had dug a hole under one of the pots, used plantain leaves to cover it before pouring the hot water. He volunteers to take the first dive into the pot. From inside, Tortoise shouts out that the water is too freezing for him. Meanwhile, he crawls under the leaves into the hole under the pot.

Hearing Tortoise complain about coldness in a hot pot of water, Hornbill believes him and dives into his own pot. Instantly, the hot water cooks him up and he dies. From under his own pot, Tortoise begins to make jest of Hornbill and his foolishness, laughing hysterically.

While that lasts, the hot water in the pot begins to escape into the hole under the pot through the perforations on the leaves. Tortoise, carried away by his self-delusion, fails to notice that the ground has become soft around him. Done with his mockery, Ìjàpá Ológbó-èwé makes an attempt to come out. But each attempt takes him deeper into the hole.

Finally, the leaves get torn and the hot water in the pot gushes into the hole. Tortoise does not just die; he is buried inside the hole filled to the brim with hot water. The water drowns him! That is how the ‘wise’ Tortoise dies in the hole he digs to show that he is the wisest animal in the jungle. The narrator says a man that is too wise will often be consumed by his wisdom. How true?

Cosmopolitan dwellers like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu don’t have the privilege those of us called Ará Ìlú Òkè (countryside people) have. I don’t want to take a bet that he is familiar with the fable just told. This is why it was convenient for him to come out last Sunday at the Yoruba Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos, venue of his Tinubu Family Special Prayer for his second-term re-election bid, to play a fast one on us as the ‘wisest’ man in Nigeria!

The President’s handlers say that the man is the ‘Master strategist!’ Not a few Nigerians regard him so. And the man does not fail to show us that he knows the game. He applies his ‘strategies’ at any given opportunity. President Tinubu knows that there is hunger in the land. He equally knows that there is accompanying anger too. The Jagaban Borgu is aware that when there is hunger, nothing makes sense anymore to the hungry (Ebi kìí wonú kí òrò mìíràn tún wòó).

If he had been insensitive all this while, the number of stones, pellets and broken sticks that have been hauled at his convoy in the last two weeks are enough tales to tell him that the streets are not smiling anymore. Having escaped the stones in Abuja, the boo in Kaduna, the indignation in Gombe and the rent-a-crowd supporters in Ibadan, the President knew it was time to change tactics. He devised another method.

Tinubu decided to tell the poor and deprived masses of Nigeria that he suffers the same fate as them. He chose an elite gathering on Sunday to send the message across that being a President does not insulate him from the malady in the land. As the audience chorused ‘Amen’ to the prayers offered, Tinubu declared:

“On the Wednesday of last week, I was shaving, and the water went off. In the villa o (the audience laughed).You won’t know punishment dey there too. The water went off. So, we will correct all these no light, no water, no electricity, no development. We have just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria.” The audience clapped, cheered and Tinubu savoured the moment!

I cannot say how many times I have watched the video clip of that encounter. I have also asked myself if President Tinubu actually uttered those words, or, as his media handlers always say at any embarrassing moment, that the content is AI-generated! Is this our ‘Master Strategist’ at work? What was the President thinking? Was that a joke in its illiterate form and format or is it just simply who President Tinubu is?

Now, Nigerians must know that dry water taps are not an exclusive preserve of the impoverished people. They must know that ‘the rich also cry!’ Each time a housewife travels hundreds of metres away from her home to fetch water from her neighbours who use expensive petrol to pump water; she must also know that in Aso Rock Villa, where President Tinubu lives, the taps also run dry! That is the message, right? That is what they want us to believe: that President Tinubu also runs around in the Villa, looking for water to wash shaving powder lather off his chin? Kazongo yee yee…!

Who suggested this I-am-poor-like-you strategy to the President? Heaven knows it is difficult for me not to sound impudent here! How did we get here; how did we end up with this tragedy of a Presidency? When leaders talk, do they listen to the echoes of their voices? If yes, how did the reverberation sound in the ears of Mr. President that in Aso Rock Villa where the President lives using a N13-billion solar panel, the water taps run dry? As how nao!

Was it the submersible pump that went bad? Or the rats of the days of General Muhammadu Buhari ate up the wires? Ok, the housekeeper simply forgot to pump water? Which excuse was responsible for that infamy; a near-sacrilege?

I am not good at football analysis. However, my not being a hunter does not mean I don’t know the path a game does not pass through. If President Tinubu were to be on a football pitch that Sunday, his the-water-went-off narration is nothing but an OWN GOAL! Yes! A President expressing helplessness, hopelessness like that, days to a crucial election is scoring an own goal! It is tragic as it is self-indicting!

The masses, as the opposing team to the shenanigans of the Tinubu Presidency need no other opportunity to celebrate their victory. The situation is self-evident. A president who cannot ensure uninterrupted water flow at the Aso Rock Villa is not fit to be considered for a second term! Chikena! Nothing good will come out of the Jerusalem of this perfidious administration. This is nothing but a mockery of the masses and their pathetic situation!

And I did not say this in isolation. The elders of my place say when a man promises to dress you up in a fine robe; you are advised to first look and assess what he puts on himself! President Tinubu, who ran out of the bathroom, probably in his birthday dress, because ‘the water went off while shaving, cannot guarantee his afterthought promises of “We will correct all these no light, no water, no electricity, no development. We have just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria.” A man cannot give what he does not have! The masses should respond to that promise with the Biblical counsel of Luke 4:23 thus: “Physician, heal thyself…!”

How on earth would President Tinubu use the issue of uninterrupted electricity supply as a campaign gimmick in 2026, almost four years after he took over? What happens to his 2023 electioneering promise of: “By all means necessary, you will have electricity, and you will not pay for estimated bills anymore. A promise made is a promise kept. If I don’t keep the promise and I come back for a second term, don’t vote for me. That’s the truth. Unless I give you…?” What ‘adequate reason’ has the President given for the failure to deliver on the promise?

If after three and half years, Tinubu disconnected Aso Rock from the National Grid, set up a N13-billion solar power system and yet failed to ensure regular water supply in the seat of power, why should the masses believe him that he will better their lots after winning a second term? Why should the people reward his lacklustre performance with a second term? A second term to do what, precisely? Like the elders are wont to ask: if it takes three years to prepare for madness, how many years will the madness itself last?

Was it because Nigerians did not come out with stones and pebbles to pelt the officials of the lethargic government of the late Buhari after they failed to deliver uninterrupted electricity supply six months into their government that Tinubu now felt that he could hoodwink the people again? If I may parody a Nigerian billionaire, who, after seeing through the tricks his men presented to him asked: ‘gentlemen, do you think I am as stupid as I look’; may I ask President Tinubu: Are Nigerians as stupid as you think, Sir?

A government seeking a second term should not be talking about “We will correct all these no light, no water, no electricity, no development. We have just started. We can do it, and we will do it for Nigeria.” No sir! That is admittance of failure in its naked form! Nigerians had no water before the Tinubu administration. They had no electricity, no good roads; no development and grappled with debilitating security. At least, that was what they made us believe, and promised to change!

Three and half years down the line, a President seeking a second term should be asking the people to score his administration based on what it had achieved for them. He should be asking them to do a checklist of all his promises. Such a President should be boasting of how his government had upped the ante compared to his predecessor and other past administrations! This should not be the time to promise water, electricity and what have you!

The Yoruba Tennis Club, Onikan, Lagos outing of President Tinubu and his Aso Rock Villa dry water taps at a critical moment is too tragic to become the comedy his ‘family members’ who gathered for the prayer turned it to be. That is one trick that should hunt, haunt, hurt and halt President Tinubu come January 2027. Whoever advised him to pretend that he suffers the same deprivation, poverty and pain with the poor masses is a very POOR student of Greek Mythology.

Provided the Villa’s solar panels are still functional, I commend President Tinubu to study Ate, the Greek goddess of self-sabotage, folly and moral blindness. He should, before the light goes off, checkup the semantic implications of Hysteresis-Ate and how self-acclaimed wise men of old designed their own tragedies!

When a deity mocks the tragedy befalling the very people he is to protect, nobody brings any sacrifice to his shrine! The joke of the dry water taps of Aso Rock Villa, days to the crucial presidential election, is not just a mockery of the unpalatable fate of the masses; it is as well an admittance of dismal failure! May the shrine of the mocker deity be bereft of the people’s ballots!