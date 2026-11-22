President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday dropped a hint of internal divisions within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in some state chapters, particularly in the North-West region, ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking in Lagos at a prayer session organised for him, President Tinubu specifically tasked his Special Adviser on Political Affairs, Ibrahim Kabir Masari, to lead reconciliation efforts in the North-West states of Katsina and Jigawa. He also charged former Jigawa State governor and erstwhile Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, to cooperate with Masari to ensure reconciliation in his home state.

Tinubu appealed to party chieftains to bury their differences and work together as one united political family to secure his victory.

He said: “To my confidant and my bulldozer, Alhaji Masari, go back home and reconcile with everybody. That is the order of the president. Go back home and reconcile with everybody. And when you finish that, you move to Jigawa, you move to other places and reconcile them. Beg them. Badaru, are you there? Did you get what I said? Okay. We have to reconcile. Every anger must dissipate and evaporate.

“I had my own anger in 2021-22. I can invoke the memory of Muhammadu Buhari here. When he called me and said, ‘Okay, you are co-coordinator, co-chairman of the campaign.’ I said, ‘Oh, yeah.’ I had my own anger, full of hard feelings, but I let go. Today, that is history.

“The spirit of Allah is with us and asks us to forgive, to let go, to overcome. And having entered that holy space with you, all of you who went inside with me, into the Kaaba, you must learn forgiveness. Because the first thing is we ask it from Allah. So, if you cannot give it, why are you asking Allah to give you forgiveness? So, what you want from Him, you must be able to give to humanity. So, all I need to do is not sermonising too much.”

Tinubu, who recalled the enormous challenges he faced in securing the APC presidential ticket and winning the 2023 election, however, declared that he was confident of victory in the forthcoming general elections.

He tasked party chieftains with going the extra mile to work for the party’s success at the polls, warning that his rivals in opposition political parties must not be taken for granted.

He said: “Well, we gather here, we thank God for what we’ve achieved. May His blessings continue to be upon us. For us, it’s Kun Fayakūn.

“Year 2022, I invoked Emi lokan. Today, Emi lokan. To exercise that right, knock that door, bring everybody out. Seek, search. Because 2022-2023, all obstacles were on our way. People cried. People suffered. People died. There was no five naira in somebody’s pocket. They had their money in the bank, but they couldn’t get it out. There was no fuel. We invoked the spirit of Almighty Allah and said, ‘Kun Fayakūn.’ He got us there. We have the presidency that we sought.

“Allah gives power to whom He wants. He takes it from whomever He wants.

“Today, I’m speaking to you as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Whatever credit I might have, without you, I wouldn’t have been there. The support was great. The determination was very rich and sincere. The challenge of today is much easier than that of yesterday. But we cannot take it for granted.

“You must knock your neighbour’s door. Tell them to get, collect their PVC. If you are here and you don’t have PVC, you are just here for amala.

“If you have PVC, you have the power of January 16th and February 6th. And that’s what I want to ask you to exercise. To me, Lagos is the big deal. How can you have seven million registered voters and produce 100,000, 200,000 votes? Hmnn. That’s failure. Even if you win, I say a win is a win, no. You have to generate the maximum.

“And to all of you, it’s not anger. Anger will not do it. You are angry with Silifa, or you’re angry with Mulika. Call Mulika and let’s go vote. You’ll finish the anger that day, you go back, you can resume the next day. You get my message? We must generate enough votes to overwhelm them. Okay.”