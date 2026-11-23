Nigerian workers are anxiously looking forward to their November salaries, hoping the Federal Government will begin payment of the promised ₦70,000 transport allowance before the end of the month, as agreed with organised labour.

The expectation comes amid mounting economic pressures on workers, with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) insisting that the Federal Government must honour the October 27, 2026 agreement, including the transport allowance and the inauguration of a tripartite standing committee to commence the process of wage review.

NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said the government must demonstrate its commitment to collective bargaining by implementing the agreement rather than allowing critical provisions to remain unfulfilled.

Ajaero spoke on Monday at the 22nd edition of the NLC Annual Harmattan School 2026, themed “Organising in the Context of Socio-Economic Transformation”, where he warned of attempts by forces opposed to workers’ interests to exploit divisions within the labour movement ahead of negotiations for a new national minimum wage.

He alleged that the strategy involved spreading rumours, deepening disagreements among unions and setting workers against one another in a bid to weaken labour’s bargaining power and undermine the struggle for improved wages.

“We expect the Federal Government to honour the October 27, 2026 agreement reached with organised labour, particularly provisions concerning the ₦70,000 transport allowance and establishment of a tripartite standing wage review committee.

“Government must demonstrate commitment to collective bargaining by ensuring that agreements reached with workers are implemented rather than treated as political conveniences,” Ajaero said.

The NLC president urged trade union leaders to remain vigilant and united, warning that any fragmentation of organised labour could weaken its position at a critical moment when workers were preparing to negotiate improved wages amid worsening economic hardship.

“As we prepare to negotiate a new national minimum wage, we want to draw your attention to the fact that the enemies of the labour movement are already at work. Their strategy is as old as it is dangerous: divide us, weaken our resolve and sabotage upcoming national minimum wage negotiations before they even begin.

“They will spread rumours, exploit our differences and seek to set one union against another, one worker against another. However, we must see this plan for what it is: an attempt to rob Nigerian workers of the decent wage they deserve,” he said.

Reflecting on the recent face-off between the NLC and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Ajaero stressed that the labour movement could only sustain its influence through unity and a common negotiating position.

He called on the leadership of both labour centres to close ranks and ensure that the forthcoming wage negotiations produced tangible improvements in workers’ living conditions.

“You must find a way to present a common front and ensure that the forthcoming negotiations deliver meaningful improvements in workers’ living conditions.

“Agreements cannot become matters of convenience that are respected only when politically convenient,” he added.

The NLC president said the worsening cost-of-living crisis had left workers struggling to meet the rising costs of food, transportation, housing, healthcare and education, warning that wages disconnected from household realities could no longer guarantee decent living conditions.

“The question before us, therefore, is not only how much workers take, but whether workers can live decently from their earnings,” he said.

He argued that the success of economic reforms should not be measured exclusively by macroeconomic indicators, but by their effects on workers, pensioners, unemployed young people, small business owners and vulnerable households.

Ajaero also challenged labour leaders to demonstrate ideological clarity in their engagement with economic policies, cautioning against the uncritical defence of privatisation and deregulation without examining their consequences for working people.

According to him, the market should not automatically be regarded as an ally of workers, insisting that state intervention remained necessary to protect public interests and promote economic fairness.

He further urged the labour movement to broaden workers’ education beyond trade union constitutions and industrial relations procedures to include economic policies, taxation, social protection, democratic governance, technology, climate change, migration and the changing nature of employment.

Turning to the 2027 general elections, Ajaero called on Nigerian workers to take a more active interest in the political process and demand issue-based campaigns centred on the country’s pressing socio-economic challenges.

He said political parties and candidates should be compelled to present concrete programmes on unemployment, wages, healthcare, education, insecurity, food production, infrastructure and workers’ welfare.

“As we approach the 2027 general election, we must insist that campaigns should be issue-based, not a contest of sentimentality, slogans, petty calculations or empty promises,” he said.

Ajaero also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure transparency in voter registration and other electoral processes, while calling on workers to interrogate political programmes and hold candidates accountable for their promises.

He maintained that organised labour’s responsibility extended beyond the workplace to defending democracy, social justice, equality and human dignity, stressing the need for stronger collaboration with civil society organisations.

Earlier, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Country Director, Vanessa Phala, described the Harmattan School as an important platform for strengthening the labour movement, promoting social dialogue and developing common policy positions on issues affecting workers.

Phala said the 22nd edition offered an opportunity to consolidate the lessons and experiences accumulated over the years, urging the NLC to document the discussions and outcomes of the annual programme to preserve institutional knowledge for future generations of trade union leaders.

She described the theme as timely, given the rapid transformation of the world of work and the emerging challenges confronting workers.

The ILO official disclosed that the organisation was supporting capacity-building initiatives for workers’ organisations in Nigeria and about 22 other African countries, particularly in developing research mechanisms and strengthening their participation in living wage policy discussions.

She said living wage determination must be evidence-based, taking into account the needs of workers and their families while balancing prevailing economic realities and the sustainability of enterprises.

Phala emphasised the need for consultations involving all relevant stakeholders, describing organised labour as a critical participant in the development of a credible living wage framework.

She reaffirmed the ILO’s commitment to providing technical support to the Nigerian labour movement and helping translate deliberations at the Harmattan School into practical outcomes.