The Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe has assured Nigerians that there will be no increase in electricity tariffs in 2027, despite ongoing financial challenges in the power sector.

He gave the assurance during an interview on ARISE News on Monday, saying the government was reviewing the existing electricity tariff model and exploring alternative measures to address the sector’s financial difficulties.

Tegbe said the government was determined to improve electricity supply without imposing additional financial burdens on consumers.

“Let me make it categorically clear to Nigerians. And I’ll say it again. There’s no plan to increase tariff,” the minister said.

He explained that the government was considering a concessionary gas pricing arrangement for power generation companies to reduce the cost of electricity generation.

According to him, the Federal Government is exploring ways to make gas available to generating companies at affordable rates without forcing suppliers out of business.

“I even have, to be honest with you, the most important thing for me, is how do I get electricity to Nigeria? And I’ll tell you, Mr President is saying, we own the gas. People need to give GenCos gas at a particular concessionary rate that is not going to make gas suppliers go out of business. Let’s look at the model,” he said.

The minister also disclosed that the government was reviewing some of the assumptions underpinning the electricity tariff model, noting that certain aspects might require adjustments.

“Also, we’re looking at assumptions that have been built into the tariff model. There’s a possibility that some of those assumptions may need to be revised. But rule out tariff increase,” Tegbe said.

He added that he was open to reviewing existing policies and arrangements in the power sector to improve electricity access across the country.

“I’m re-evaluating many things. And I have no boundary. The only boundary and guiding principle I have is re-evaluate everything, re-jig whatever you can re-jig, as long as you can give Nigeria electricity access.

“I will tell you, tariff increase is not on the plates. Tell Nigerians for me,” he added.

The assurance comes amid mounting debts owed to power generation companies and other financial challenges affecting the electricity value chain.

The government is expected to explore measures to address these challenges while improving power generation, transmission and distribution without increasing the cost of electricity for consumers.