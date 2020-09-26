I caught my husband in bed with woman he introduced as sister —Woman

A 30-YEAR-OLD woman told a Lusaka Local Court in Zambia that she could not believe her eyes when she caught her husband making love with a woman he introduced to her as his sister on their matrimonial bed.

According to Zambia Observer, this is in a case in which Esnart Lungu of Lusaka West sued her husband, Nosiku Kombwa, 32, for divorce.

Esnart told senior court magistrate, Lewis Mumba, sitting with another magistrate, Abbyshine Michelo, at Kanyama Local Court that she never enjoyed her marriage.

She explained that in 2014, Nosiku went to a funeral of his sister in the village where he gave money to a woman after telling her that he was not married.

A few days after he came from the village, a woman came and was introduced to her as a sister.

Esnart further said that she normally left home early in the morning for her business but on this particular morning, she left her purse and decided to go back home to look for it.

According to her, when she got home, she was shocked to find Nosiku making love with a woman he had introduced to her as his sister in their bedroom.

“Nosiku beat me and the woman left. I also left after he said that he did not love me and I rented an apartment.

“Since I left, Nosiku has married three women including the one he said was his sister.

“He came to my house at an awkward hour with a dangerous object, broke my things and threatened to kill me.

The plaintiff presented in court a letter from a community chairman which strongly warned her husband about gender-based violence.

In defence, Nosiku said that he did not want divorce and that all that Lungu said were lies. The magistrate, Mumba said that there was evidence of violence from the letter by the community chairman, adding that he was a womanizer because he did not challenge Esnart on that point.

He granted the couple divorce, ordering Nosiku to compensate Esnart with K5000 with initial payment of K500 followed by monthly instalments of K250.

The defendant was also asked to pay child maintenance fee of K250 per month.

The property they jointly acquired together according to the court would be shared equally.

