On October 10, 2008—just 25 days before the American presidential election of 4 November, at a town hall meeting in Lakeville, Minnesota, United States, a woman took the microphone and faced John McCain, the Republican candidate running against Barack Obama, the Democratic nominee. The woman hesitated, then said: “I can’t trust Obama. I have read about him, and he’s not — he’s an Arab. He is…”

McCain took the microphone from this woman and, shaking his head, he replied: “No, ma’am. No, ma’am. He’s a decent, family man, citizen that I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what this campaign is all about. He’s not. Thank you.”

And that was just three weeks, four days to election day.

Very much unlike McCain, the elderly among today’s contestants in Nigeria are shouting in the impatient voice of the Gen Z: “I don’t want peace!”

Drums of political war have their peculiar sounds. Beat the war drum gently, you pay 1,400 cowries; beat it furiously, you pay 1,400 cowries. Why not then beat it without mercy? Soft words and soft touch don’t win elections. That appears to be the ‘democratic’ philosophy guiding this election of “sounds and fury”.

Now, let us examine this: Footage of loud boys shouting “Ba mayi, ba ma so.” Clips of stone-throwing youths inside the compound of an Abuja Jumat mosque. A convoy moves—it looks presidential. It is stoned. Security men take position, one draws and cocks his pistol.

That day, the presidency issued a statement demanding that the canopy of violence descending over the country be furled. Who signed it? The president himself. Days later, we were told that he had ordered the release of 78 people arrested over the attack on his convoy in Abuja. The incident was serious enough to prompt 78 arrests.

On Tuesday last week, the APC Presidential Campaign Council alleged that the opposition ADC and NDC were deploying, or planning to deploy deepfakes, AI-generated images, fake news and propaganda against President Tinubu, the APC and the electoral process. It accused both parties of mobilising youths to chant “Ba mayi” at APC rallies to create an impression of widespread discontent with Tinubu. It further alleged that opposition-sponsored thugs threw stones at the president’s motorcade at an Abuja mosque. In the South-East, it said, APC members and supporters faced threats and were labelled saboteurs for refusing to support Peter Obi. It stepped further forward and accused opposition-sponsored agents of destroying APC billboards at night. The APC rounded off its loud complaints with a warning: opposition leaders were endangering young Nigerians by recruiting them for dangerous political activities while their own children lived comfortably abroad. In the society where I grew up, elders reading this would reach for a familiar warning: “Kí ọlọ́mọ kìlọ̀ fún ọmọ rẹ̀”—let parents warn their children.

The warning from his campaigners mirrored President Tinubu’s statement to his opponents on Friday, 13 November, that the 2027 contest should not make opponents enemies. He demanded an immediate end to political violence everywhere. The statement was timely, thoughtful and surprising—miles away from his July 28, 2026 declaration that “all is fair in politics.” Its tone and tenor carried the promise of statesmanship.

Taken together, a cynic would view the allegation and warning from the APC and the president as more like a village witch accusing other witches of witchery and warning them to stop—or else.

There is no saint here. Flying across the political landscape are accusations and counter-accusations of war and threats of war. Olè ńpòlè l’òlè; ìkà ńpè̀kà níkà. A thief calls another thief a thief; a wicked person calls his wicked rival wicked.

Now, some superstition. A child may know the best way to fell a tree, but it is the elder who knows where it will fall. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) consulted its calendar; it did not consult history before choosing the date of our presidential election. In Nigeria, in Iran and in the histories of several other countries, January 16 is a scar on the calendar. Here, the date is the elder. It sees where the tree may fall, beyond the excitement of the axe. Friedrich Schlegel put it another way: “The historian is a prophet looking backwards.” Perhaps, before fixing our future on that date, INEC should have looked backwards.

Or perhaps I am being unnecessarily paranoid and superstitious. But look around you, as I have looked around me. Violence and threats of violence: that is what I see. Before worlds and walls collapse, they give warnings. The world heard them before 1918 and 1939. We heard them in Nigeria in 1964 and 1965. Too often, those warnings sounded like the rumblings we hear now.

The outside world is worried, too. I borrow words here from former President Goodluck Jonathan, who said seven days ago at a conference in Abuja: “People are worried all over the world. Rather than the confidence and optimism we should be inspiring, there is growing apprehension about the likelihood of crises that may follow our elections.”

The Yoruba say, Ọ̀rọ̀ wèrè ní í yàtọ̀—only the words of the deranged contradict one another. Speaking in Abuja two weeks ago, the European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Gautier Mignot, warned that election-related violence, hate speech and political intimidation threatened democratic gains, discouraged participation and weakened public confidence ahead of the 2027 elections.

Mignot saw enough before he said what he said. Songs of abuse always act John the Baptist for war. You and I know that the sounds we hear at rallies across the parties are assault rattles, insults, battle cries, and songs of war. Footage of these rehearsals for blood litters cyberspace. Must a contest for votes become a summons to violence?

People change or pretend to change. The president, who said “all is fair in politics” four months ago, is now calling for peace. I want to see how his words carry weight within his own party and across party lines. That is because elections here have the solid reputation of a predators’ game; they rarely spread a mat for peace.

Two decades ago, I attended a political rally where the candidate, leading his supporters in song, counselled restraint:

“We must not fight /

Gently shall we take power” (K’áwa má jà o / Ẹ̀ṣọ̀ pẹ̀lẹ́ la ó gbà ìjọba / K’áwa má jà…).

The crowd’s rebuttal was instant:

“We will fight!

Gentility cannot snatch power anywhere” (Àwa ó jà o / Ẹ̀ṣọ̀ pẹ̀lẹ́ ò ṣe é gbà ìjọba o / Àwa ó jà…).

The candidate fell silent, overruled by a crowd for whom blood was the only libation acceptable to victory.

That was 20 years ago. Over time, things have deteriorated as politics became the most lucrative venture in Nigeria.

But it is a time-worn warning that every contest must have its boundaries. We may fight for victory without wishing our opponents dead. In the pantheon of sanity sounds caution: we must never hear “beat him” in the mouth of an elder (A kì í gbọ́ ‘lù ú’ lẹ́nu àgbà). We also hear the warning: one must not hate the house rat so much that one sets one’s hut ablaze. And they remind the angry potentate: anger makes the king draw his sword; shame makes him carry out the beheading. Against such ruinous pride stands another counsel: anger achieves nothing; patience is the father of character, and the elder who possesses it possesses everything. My roots submit that in a fight or contest, both sides must not remain implacable because the person who forgives takes the sting out of the dispute.

Unfortunately, reason has no bed in the chamber of politics. The campaign trail daily record casualties. In Enugu, violence marred the NDC campaign launch on 10 October; a supporter reportedly subsequently died from a gunshot wound sustained in the attack. Four days later, rival pro- and anti-Tinubu groups reportedly clashed at a rally in Jimeta, Adamawa.

In Lagos, an attack at an Alimosho Ward M1 meeting on 22 October left several injured and property destroyed. That same day, gunmen attacked the convoy of an assembly candidate in Ezza South, Ebonyi; police confirmed one death, three injured people and a burnt vehicle. On 28 October, APC supporters travelling to the Tinubu–Dikko campaign flag-off in Funtua, Katsina, were attacked along the Yashi–Funtua road. A female passenger was injured, vehicles were damaged and police arrested 14 suspects.

November has continued the ugly procession. In-party violence disrupted the APC presidential rally in Lafia, Nasarawa, on 4 November, with about 40 people reportedly injured; Governor Abdullahi Sule ordered an investigation. The same day, Peter Obi’s convoy was attacked near Watt Market in Calabar, Cross River, leaving vehicles damaged; police arrested a suspect. In Kebbi, the ADC alleged that Atiku Abubakar’s campaign visit on 5 November was accompanied by assaults on supporters, machete injuries and damage to approximately 20 vehicles. Then, on 7 November, an NDC/Obidient procession in Asaba, Delta, came under attack: police confirmed one person dead and five injured. The identities of the sponsors of the attacks remain disputed or unestablished in several of these cases.

Campaign rostrums are constructed for persuasion. But the words from political platforms are scarcely more reassuring. In remarks reported on 23 October, former Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege declared: “Anybody who rigs the election on that day, we will kill him!” He called it “rig and die”, later defending the warning as directed at electoral fraudsters. Earlier, on 2 October, Edo APC chairman Jarrett Tenebe had invoked “AK-47 fire” against anyone obstructing his party’s target of 2.5 million votes for Tinubu. He subsequently described the language as an analogy about protecting ballots. Between threats of gunfire and promises of death, the language of persuasion is struggling to be heard.

For the first time in a while, I stand with Tinubu in condemnation of politics as war. The English word ‘war’ has an ancestry with the DNA of confusion, strife, and quarrel. That is what its etymology says about its journey. It won’t be so described if people don’t suffer and die in it. Politicians can fight for votes without wishing their opponents dead. The 2027 contest should produce a clean winner; it should stop producing cracked skulls – and corpses.