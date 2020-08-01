My poor erection

I have been battling with poor erection for the past four years. I have tried several drugs without any improvement. I recently learnt that I can manage my problem without drugs. Kindly let me now how to do this.

Gabriel (by SMS)

While one of the biggest factors contributing to impotence is advancing age, other factors seem to play an even greater role in the development of the problem. Besides, because a significant number of men maintain erectile function into advanced age, it’s unlikely that getting older, in and of itself, is the cause of sexual dysfunction, he said.Instead, impotence seems to be typically related to an unhealthy lifestyle. This is why it is always worth reducing obesity, improving nutrition and getting more exercise. It has been confirmed that men with erectile dysfunction (ED) can be treated without drugs. What is needed is a proper diet, exercise and other lifestyle changes.Losing weight, eating better, getting more active, drinking less alcohol and getting better sleep can all help reverse problems that contribute to impotence.It has been confirmed that men who exercise 30 minutes a day are 40% less likely to have ED than sedentary men. Also, ED is twice as prevalent among men with depression.