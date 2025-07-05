2027: Politicians with presidential ambition in ADC Coalition

The new opposition coalition, on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), continues to make headlines in Nigeria following its unveiling at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja earlier this week.

Tribune Online reports that following the adoption of the ADC as the coalition party, former Senate President David Mark and former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, were appointed interim National Chairman and interim National Secretary respectively.

The ADC Coalition, which includes prominent political figures from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), and Social Democratic Party (SDP), among others, has politicians like the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai; former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; former APC National Chairman, John Oyegun; and former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha, among others.

While the list of notable politicians with presidential ambition currently in the coalition seems inexhaustible, the unveiling of the coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sparked strong criticisms from the Presidency, the ruling APC, and, most recently, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike.

As the coalition party continues to gather momentum across the country, there seem to be more possible alignments and realignments across party lines ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Therefore, Tribune Online takes a look at this coalition party of familiar faces and those who are likely to seek the party’s presidential ticket for a ‘showdown’ with the ruling APC’s President Tinubu:

1. Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is a very familiar face in the race for Aso Rock before Nigeria’s return to democratic rule in 1999.

In 1993, Atiku contested the SDP presidential primaries but lost to Moshood Kashimawo Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe.

Atiku, who ruled the country as the number two citizen alongside then President Olusegun Obasanjo from 1999 to 2007, left the PDP and contested the presidential election under the platform of the Action Congress (AC), against Shehu Musa Yar’Adua of the PDP who won the election.

The former Vice President showed interest in the number one seat in 2011 but lost the PDP ticket to Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. Ahead of the 2015 elections, Atiku also contested and lost the presidential ticket of the newly formed APC to General Muhammadu Buhari (rtd).

For another shot at the presidency in 2019, Atiku returned to the PDP and secured the party’s ticket but lost to the APC’s Buhari, who secured re-election.

In the last general elections — precisely 2023 — Waziri Adamawa ran again on the platform of the PDP, against Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC. Atiku was defeated by the incumbent President.

While Atiku has not openly declared his intention to let go of his over 20-year ambition of attempting to be Nigeria’s President, many consider him a possible candidate to fly the flag of the ADC Coalition in the 2027 presidential elections.

2. Peter Obi

This former Anambra State governor ran alongside Atiku Abubakar, as running mate, in the 2019 general elections where Nigerians re-elected the APC’s Muhammadu Buhari.

For 2023, Peter Obi joined the Labour Party and turned the presidential election into a three-horse race — keenly contested between himself, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and the winner, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC.

Peter Obi’s first direct shot at the presidency made him a thorn in the flesh of the ruling APC due to his youth-led support base dubbed the ‘Obidient Movement’. Many also believe Obi’s candidacy was considered a South-East chance to rule the country since the return to democracy.

While Obi has not officially left the embattled Labour Party, his romance with the ADC Coalition positions him as one possible candidate for the party in 2027.

Tribune Online reports that the 2023 LP presidential candidate has submitted a proposal to the Opposition Coalition seeking a one-term presidency if given the ticket.

3. Rotimi Amaechi

Amaechi is one of the politicians in the ADC who had been in positions of power until 2023. Amaechi won a seat in the Rivers State House of Assembly in 1999 and subsequently became the House Speaker until 2007.

After his time as speaker, Amaechi became the Rivers State governor in 2007 and spent eight years in charge of the oil-rich state.

As one of the G-7 governors who worked against Jonathan for the 2015 general election, Amaechi joined President Buhari’s cabinet as a minister in 2015 and continued until 2023.

But ahead of the 2023 poll, precisely on April 9, 2022, Amaechi also declared his interest to contest the presidential primary of the APC but lost the ticket to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is now the incumbent president.

Like Peter Obi, Tribune Online reports that Amaechi has also declared readiness to serve a one-term presidency if considered to fly the flag of the opposition coalition against President Tinubu in 2027.

4. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal

Like Amaechi, Tambuwal has also been in position for over two decades. While Amaechi left in 2023, Tambuwal is still a serving Senator.

The man who spent 12 years in the country’s green chamber — House of Representatives — was first elected in 2003. In 2011, Tambuwal became the 12th Speaker of the House and served until 2015.

Following his time as Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tambuwal returned to Sokoto to become governor — a position which he held until 2023.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Tambuwal also declared interest in gunning for the number one political office in the country but later stepped down for Atiku at the May 2022 primaries of the PDP.

Subsequently, Tambuwal was given the party’s senatorial ticket for Sokoto South and has been at the Senate since 2023.

5. Dele Momodu

As a veteran journalist and politician, Dele Momodu was a chieftain of the opposition PDP until recently, when he disclosed his readiness to pitch tent with the coalition against Tinubu.

The publisher of Ovation Magazine also ran for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 general elections. However, he lost to Atiku Abubakar, who flew the party’s flag against Tinubu in 2023.

Although Dele Momodu has not declared whether he will also contest the ADC Coalition ticket against the likes of Atiku, Obi, and Amaechi, his previous attempt to secure the PDP ticket makes him one of the politicians with presidential ambition currently in the ADC.

While the above are listed based on their past declarations of interest in the presidency, there are many other politicians with presidential ambition currently in the ADC Coalition whose interest in the number one seat will be made known ahead of the party primaries.

