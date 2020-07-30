Presidency sends EFCC zonal heads, others back to police

THE Presidency has ordered some zonal heads and sectional heads in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) who are police officers to return to the police headquarters.

The latest development, Nigerian Tribune learnt, is part of ongoing clean-up at the anti-corruption commission, following the suspension of its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, in the wake of an ongoing investigation of the commission under his watch.

Mohammed Umar Abba, who was the Director of Operations in the commission, has since been named as Magu’s replacement. The clean-up also saw 12 top officials, including the secretary of the commission, Olanipekun Olukeyede and two directors, suspended.

Sources informed the Nigerian Tribune that the new development was aimed at getting some police officers who had served for some time at the EFCC to return to the police for redeployment to other areas they are needed. It was gathered that for the first time in the annals of the commission, operatives were appointed to head all EFCC zonal offices across the country by Magu.

This, a source told the Nigerian Tribune, might make them having their loyalty with Magu, adding that with the ongoing investigations, there was the need to ease those suspected to be his loyalists out.