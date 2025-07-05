August 15: Trillions of Naira saved as Dangote Refinery rolls out nationwide distribution plan

The nationwide distribution of Dangote Refinery refined products will officially commence on August 15, 2025. This highly anticipated initiative, set to deliver massive economic benefits and significant savings to Nigerians, includes PMS, Diesel, and JET A1, and is projected to result in a gross annual saving of ₦1.7 Trillion for the nation.

The announcement, detailed in a recent public communication, highlights the refinery’s commitment to “ploughing back benefits to all Nigerians” and quantifies the massive benefits to citizens. According to the refinery, an additional annual logistics cost of ₦1.07 Trillion will be borne by Dangote Petroleum Refinery, further cushioning the burden on consumers. The widespread availability of Dangote Refinery refined products is expected to transform the market. Furthermore, an additional capital expenditure of ₦720 Billion is being invested in areas such as 4,000 CNG trucks and the establishment of CNG Mother & Daughter stations.

This initiative is already being lauded for its potential to transform Nigeria’s petroleum sector, moving the nation away from long-standing challenges. The e-flier contrasts the “Before” scenario with the anticipated “Now” under the new regime:

Before:

Perennial fuel scarcity

Adulterated fuel and pricing differentials

High bridging costs

Inflation at 33% and low GDP growth (2%)

Drain on national resources via the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF)

Redundancy of fuel stations and massive smuggling/subsidy abuse

Poor distribution network and environmental pollution

Massive energy costs for businesses and job losses/unemployment

Now (with Dangote Refinery’s operations):

Elimination of fuel scarcity

Consistent supply of high-quality petroleum products

Uniform pricing and reduction in pump price

Elimination of bridging costs

Anticipated inflation down to 23% and GDP growth to 3.4%

Redundancy of Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) Waste Elimination

Resuscitation of dormant fuel stations and control of cross-border smuggling

Efficient distribution network and cleaner energy

Reduction in energy costs, leading to massive job creation

Provision of credit facilities to marketers

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR for the “Naira-for-Crude Initiative, Nigeria First Policy and Presidential CNG Initiative,” acknowledging the government’s role in facilitating this significant milestone.

With the current daily consumption of Dangote Refinery refined products estimated at 65 million litres, Dangote Refinery’s operationalization and upcoming distribution mark a pivotal moment in Nigeria’s economic trajectory. The total cost of system inefficiency was previously calculated at 2% of GDP, equating to approximately $6 Billion. This new development is expected to significantly mitigate that loss.

The refinery emphasized its commitment to environmental responsibility, stating, “Our quality petrol and diesel are refined for better engine performance and are environmentally friendly.”

For enquiries, the public can contact Dangote Petroleum Refinery via:

Phone: +234 707 470 2099, +234 707 470 2100, +234 816 961 8390, +234 703 796 8308, +234 812 362 2893

Email: sales.enquiry@dangote.com

This development is anticipated to bring a much-needed stability and economic uplift to Nigerians across various sectors, starting mid-August.