Julian McMahon: Wife reveals cause of death as Australian actor dies at 56

Julian McMahon, the Australian actor known for his roles in Nip/Tuck and Charmed, has died at the age of 56, according to Deadline.

His wife, Kelly, shared in a statement on Friday, July 4, that McMahon passed away in Clearwater, Florida, on Wednesday, July 2, after a private battle with cancer.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” Kelly said in the statement.

“Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible,” she continued. “We ask for support during this time to allow our family to grieve in privacy. And we wish for all of those to whom Julian brought joy to continue to find joy in life. We are grateful for the memories.”

McMahon, the son of former Australian Prime Minister William McMahon, gained prominence playing Dr. Christian Troy on Ryan Murphy’s Nip/Tuck from 2003 to 2010. He also portrayed Cole Turner, a recurring love interest to Alyssa Milano’s character Phoebe, on Charmed between 2000 and 2005.

In film, he appeared as the villain Victor Von Doom in the superhero movies Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). His most recent TV appearance was in Netflix’s The Residence, which was cancelled after one season.

McMahon also led the CBS crime drama FBI: Most Wanted, a role he left in January 2022. At the time, he told Deadline:

“I’m extremely proud of the work we have done together and put the development of this show, and my character Jess at the top of my professional experience list. I wish the show, and its cast and crew, the greatest success in the future. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to play Jess. He is a good man.”

Earlier in life, McMahon was married to singer Dannii Minogue and later to Baywatch actress Brooke Burns, with whom he had a daughter, Madison Elizabeth McMahon, now 25. In 2014, he married Kelly Paniagua.

McMahon’s final public appearance was on March 10, 2025, in Austin, Texas, where he attended the SXSW Film & TV Festival to promote The Surfer alongside co-star Nicolas Cage.

