Sanwo-Olu approves new Governing Councils for Lagos tertiary institutions

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Wednesday, approved the appointment of Chairmen and Governing Council members for four state-owned tertiary institutions.

They are; Lagos State University (LASU), Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Lagos State Polytechnic and Michael Otedola College of Primary Education (MOCPED).

The approval was contained in a statement signed by the State Head of Service (HoS), Mr Hakeem Muri- Okunola.

The governor said the tenure of Office of the newly appointed Governing Council members would take effect from 1st August 2020, following the expiration of the tenures of the former Governing Councils, adding that the tenure of Office of the Institutions’ Chief Executive Officers shall remain as provided in relevant Laws.

The governor noted that the tenure of the newly appointed Chancellor of the Lagos State University, Professor Gbolahan Elias, SAN, would become effective from 16 September 2020 when the tenure of the incumbent Chancellor, Honourable Justice George Oguntade would have expired.

He thanked members of the outgoing Governing Councils for their commitment and meritorious service to the State.

The governor, while congratulating the newly appointed Governing Councils members, expressed his appreciation and delight at the willingness of the new appointees to serve the state and help build on the achievements of the outgoing Councils.

He maintained that the newly appointed Governing Council members had been carefully identified based on their individual track records in their respective professional fields, adding that he had no doubts about their capacity to move tertiary education in the state to greater heights.