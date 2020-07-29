After over four weeks in isolation, Oyo Commissioner for Sports tests negative for COVID-19

After spending over four weeks at the isolation centre following his testing positive for coronavirus on June 24, the Oyo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Mr Seun Fakorede, on Wednesday announced that he had tested negative for the disease.

Disclosing his negative status in a series of tweets on Wednesday evening, Fakorede, who displayed his COVID-19 test report form on his handle, said he is now free of the disease.

According to him: “This past month has been quite eventful. On the 24th of June, I tested positive for COVID-19. Despite being asymptomatic, I’ve had to be in self-isolation for more than four weeks.

“It was a surreal moment and a cogent reminder that at the end of the day, no human is immutable.

“Having religiously adhered to the self-isolation rules and subjected myself to various medical checks and prescriptions given by the NCDC, I am glad to inform you that I tested negative to COVID-19 today, the 29th of July 2020.

“I recognise and continue to commend the efforts of my principal, the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde and the various agencies working to address the pandemic in the state.

“Thanks to everyone who reached out to me. I appreciate your love and care. As a statesman, it is my duty to remind you of your personal responsibility towards this pandemic.

“COVID-19 is not a death sentence but it is real and we need to keep maintaining social distancing, wash our hands as often as we can and adhere to social restriction rules.

“May God bless and keep everyone of us. Stay safe and stay strong.”