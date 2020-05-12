Labour warns hotels against owing workers’ salaries

ORGANISED labour in the tourism and hotel industry have warned managements of Airport Hotel, Sheraton and others from deliberately owing workers salary under the pretext of COVID-19.

The Hotel and Personal Service Senior Staff Association (HAPSSA) said some employers in the industry are now taking some action contrary to industrial relations rules and which may jeopardise industrial peace in the sector.

The President of HAPSSSA, Adegbe William Iyeh, in an interview with journalists said the Airport Hotel failed to pay the March salary for its workers, while it had in addition directed them to go on forced three months leave without pay.

“In the same vein Sheraton Hotel in Lagos and Abuja have indicated that it would not pay the April salary to the workers. This action is not acceptable to the union, it is against collective bargaining agreement which the managements of these hotels are signatory to.”

He pointed out that up till the time of the lockdown, the hotels were fully booked and making good business; and wondered why they have to owe workers now.

“It is odious and shows how insensitive the employers are to the workers. There is a condition of service which says that the employers cannot send workers to go home without paying them. What do they want them to live on? Do they have any other means of livelihood?”, he queried.

