Health minister receives 100,000 face masks donation from Jumia Nigeria

Leading e-commerce platform, Jumia, has donated 100,000 CE certified face masks to the Federal Ministry of Health to support the government in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The donations were received by the Director, Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Adebimpe Adebiyi on behalf of the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja, recently.

Jumia has also offered the support of its integrated logistics network to support the distribution of essential products, medical equipment and Personal Protective Equipment.

Juliet Anammah, Chairwoman, Jumia Nigeria and Group Head, Institutional Affairs at Jumia Africa said: “We are proud to make this contribution to partner with the Nigerian government in fighting against COVID-19 and supporting our communities. E-commerce platforms like ours, with e-payment and last mile delivery capabilities, are uniquely positioned to be part of Nigeria’s response strategy to this pandemic and we are swiftly taking actions.”

In a letter of acknowledgement and appreciation to Jumia Nigeria, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Health, Alhaji Mashi Abdullahi, on behalf of the Minister of Health wrote: “The Federal Ministry of Health heartily appreciates your kind gesture in the fight against the pandemic. The support which include the donation of 100,000 pieces of CE rated masks, provision of delivery and logistics network and other support services towards the response will indeed go a long way to compliment the ongoing efforts of containment and control of the spread of the pandemic.”

He continued: “I also wish to assure you that the ministry will not hesitate to further solicit your services in any area of need in this regard. Please accept the assurances of our esteemed regards.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

MONDAY LINES: Almajirai’s Expedition To The South

COVID-19 may be composing a requiem for Nigeria. Or do you sincerely think the country would be the same again if the North’s unhealthy conducts explode in unimaginable deaths as is gradually evolving before our very eyes? The South’s zest for life or what the French call joie de vivre, won’t let them allow the … Read full story

CACOVID, NCDC To Support Oyo Govt On Coronavirus Battle With N350 Million

The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are set to donate the combined sum of N350 million to support Oyo State’s containment efforts against COVID-19. The State’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo and a member of the COVID-19 Task Force… Read full story

Forex Repatriation: Emefiele Assures Investors Of Investment Safety

The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has assured investors of the security of their investments in the country despite dwindling revenue from the sale of crude oil globally. Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, Mr Emefiele said investors interested in repatriating their funds from the country… Read full story

Coronavirus Or Not, African Migrants Desperately Push On In The Desert Towards Europe

Many Africans are managing to evade coronavirus lockdown barriers in Niger, the Sahel’s migrant crossroads, as they press on with their perilous desert trek to the Mediterranean Sea and ultimately Europe. The migrant flow has slowed down but not dried up despite tight checks in the capital Niamey, and an increase of desert… Read full story

COVID-19: Bauchi Locks Down Three LGAs To Check Community Transmission

Bauchi State Government has declared a total lockdown of three LGAs of Giade, Katagum and Zaki as a measure to curtail community transmission of COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The total lockdown which takes effect from Tuesday, May 12, 2020 is for an initial 10 days to monitor how the situation will be controlled… Read full story

Woman, Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Torturing Her 16-Year-Old Housemaid To Death Over Theft Of N2,000

A woman and three men were on Sunday arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command following the torture to death of the woman’s housemaid over allegation of theft of the woman’s N2,000. According to reports from the state police command, the woman, Shade Moke, brought in three men to torture her housemaid… Read full story

Oyo Speaker In The Eye Of The Storm

IN recent weeks, the Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, has been in the eye of the storm. Just as the nation began battling COVID-19, so did some caucuses in the Assembly began to scheme against the leadership of the state legislative for alleged lack of transparency in running affairs… Read full story

Leaders And Limits Of Sentiments

Leaders sometimes run into troubled waters as a consequence of their failure to see issues as they really are. When leaders have a wrong perception of an issue, the issue will be wrongly diagnosed, wrong solutions will be prescribed and wrong results will be achieved. Leaders who fail to see issues as they are actually see… Read full story

Managing The Economy After The Pandemic

Last week, a Citizen Dialogue event was hosted by the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Budget to examine the fallouts from Covid-19 and the implications for the budget and management of the economy. The outcomes from that exercise seem to have passed largely unnoticed by the informed public. I have always taken the… Read full story

Leadership: Lessons I Learnt Along The Way

A very dear friend who has followed my work for a while asked me recently at what point in my life I decided to focus on leadership development and practice. I found it a little difficult to answer at first because even though there were certain landmark experiences that reinforced and helped to properly crystallize what I had… Read full story