The chairmanship ambition of Mr Olusola Adeleke in the forthcoming Local Government election in Ibarapa Local Government of Oyo State has received a major boost as members of the PDP Patriotic Forum (PPF) pledged their support.

Mr Marcus Adegoke, Leader of the group, made the pledge at an enlarged meeting of the group in the council area.

The group comprises notable and respected personalities, among whom are retired principals, teachers, retired headmasters and headmistresses in the council area.

Adegoke said that the decision to support Adeleke’s chairmanship ambition was reached after careful consideration of his track record and leadership qualities.

He commended Adeleke for his commitment to the development of the local government and his passion for improving the lives of the people.

“Your commitment to the welfare of the people and determination to bring about positive change in the local government is unprecedented.

“Our decision to fully support your chairmanship is in appreciation of your

vision and leadership qualities,” he said

Adegoke assured Adeleke of their readiness to work assiduously for his victory in the polls.

In his response, Adeleke expressed gratitude to the members of the PPF for their support, saying he was humbled by their endorsement and pledged to work tirelessly to justify their confidence in him.

He outlined his vision for the local government, highlighting key areas such as infrastructural development, education, healthcare, and youth empowerment.

Adeleke emphasised the importance of collaboration with relevant stakeholders and promised to establish a participatory governance system

The chairmanship candidate said that such system would create a platform where opinions and needs of the people will be considered in decision-making processes.

He acknowledged the challenges facing the local government and assured the forum that he would proactively address them.

Adeleke promised to prioritise transparency and accountability in the management of resources, ensuring that funds allocated for projects would be utilised for their intended purpose.

The chairmanship candidate thanked them for their unwavering support and promised to be a chairman that would serve the interest of the people.

He urged all residents of Ibarapa Local Government to unite and work together towards the development of the area.

With the backing of a respected and influential group, his chances of emerging as the chairman of Ibarapa Local Government in the upcoming election are significantly enhanced.

The support from the group would no doubt strengthen Adeleke’s credibility and position him as the most capable as well as deserving candidate.

