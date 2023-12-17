Niger Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has said agriculture will be the main revenue drive of the state by exploring all the potentials in the sector.

The governor stated this when he received 50 graduates of the Enterprise for Youths in Agriculture (EYiA) Project from Niger State at the Government House, Minna.

He congratulated them on the feat so far attained by them and said they were coming at the right time when his administration was focusing on repositioning the agricultural sector of the state.

He disclosed that the state will employ them for six months with Niger Foods, a new project to ensure food sustainability, where they will be paid a monthly stipend of N100,000 each in addition to the N20 million given as a token for doing the state proud.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Social Investment Programme, Hauwa Bako Muhammad, said the three months of rigorous training the youth underwent in soilless farming in Ogun State has prepared them to add value to the agricultural development of the state.

One of the beneficiaries of the programme, Esther Samuel, appreciated the support of the Governor, for facilitating the training and solicited the inclusion of women in the quest to ensure food security.

The 50 graduates of the EYiA Project from Niger State were among several other participants from across the country that participated in a three-month training in Ogun State that focused on soilless farming and hydroponics.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…