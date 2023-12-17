The National Assembly has restated its commitment to revisit the bill on constitutional roles for traditional rulers in Nigeria.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas stated this in Ise Ekiti after his conferment of Chieftaincy Title as Agba-Akin of Ise, while the Senate Spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu was installed as Omo-Akin and other notable Nigerians by the Orinjale of Ise Ekiti, Oba Ayodele Ajayi

Hon. Abbas pointed out that Traditional Rulers as custodians of culture often played critical roles in conflict resolution and national integration.

Represented by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr. Namdi Chanbani, the House of Representatives Speaker explained that such constitutional roles would not only make them more relevant but also help in maintaining political and economic growth as well as social cohesion.

In his address, the Arinjale of Ise-Ekiti, Oba Ayodele Ajayi, observed that the Chieftaincy titles conferred on notable Nigerians would go a long way to promote peace, unity and urged the newly installed chiefs to always work for progress of Nigeria and humanity.

In an interview, a Member of the House of Representatives, Ekiti South Federal constituency one, Retired Air Vice Marshall Rufus Ojuawo who is a native of the town explained that installation of the speaker as the Agba Akin of Ise-Ekiti symbolized unity and love Yorubas race had for other ethnic groups in the country, with a call on Nigerians to always live in love, peace and harmony.

