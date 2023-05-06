I am a 45 year of age. Recently, doctors diagnosed me to have ‘borderline diabetes’. Does this mean that I will eventually have Diabetes? Please help me because I am worried.

Elizabeth (by SMS)

There are no guarantees, but there’s a lot of evidence that making lifestyle changes now can dramatically reverse the direction your health is headed in. For example, preliminary results of a 2022 study of more than 8,700 people showed that the higher one’s fitness level, the lower the incidence of diabetes. It is therefore important for you to reduce the amount of carbohydrates and fatty oils you consume while also trying to reduce your weight. Regular medical check -up will also help you stay from being diabetic.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE