I have been a moderate consumer of alcohol for a long time. Now that I am 70 years of age, I don’t know if I can still continue drinking especially red wine which doctors usually say has some health benefits.

Pius (by SMS)

Maybe not. In the past, moderate drinking used to be touted as being very safe. However, new research is beginning to coalesce around the idea that light or moderate drinking may not help to prevent heart disease — so much so that the World Heart Federation declared in 2022 that “no level of alcohol is safe” for your heart health especially for the elderly.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE