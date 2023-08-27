President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr (Mrs) Hauwau Mukhtar Abdulkarim as the substantive provost of Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau in Zamfara.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Director of Protocol and Information Unit FCET, Gusau, Aliyu Umar said the appointment took effect from 1st August 2023.

“The new provost has since assumed duty at the college,” he said.

Related Posts No Content Available

“Her inauguration day showcased her resolute dedication,engaging in strategic meetings with college management, union representatives and making an inaugural visit to student hostels”.

According to the statement, Dr Hauwau’s appointment heralded transformative era, breaking barriers and paving the way for empowerment for future generations.

“The Federal College of Education (Technical) Gusau stands on the point of positive change under her capable leadership, as she embodies visionary education and gender parity advocacy as the first female provost from Zamfara State,” he revealed.

Meanwhile, the Provost, Dr Hauwau Mukhtar Abdulkarim, accompanied by her management staff had paid a courtesy visit to His Highness Emir of Gusau, Alh. Ibrahim Bello (MON) to seek his esteemed royal blessings.

The Provost expressed her gratitude to the Emir for his significant role in the overall development of the college and existing cordial relations between Gusau emirate and the school.

She appealed to the Emir to support the college toward increase in student enrollment.

Responding, the Emir expressed his gratitude to Allah for bestowing upon the state the appointment of first indigene as the College Provost.

He urged the entire college community to embrace the will of Allah in Dr. Hauwau’s appointment as the substantive Provost.





He emphasized unity in elevating the college to new heights, even aspiring for university status, addressing the Provost’s concern about student enrollment, he advised the college to systematically analyze the factors causing the decline and work towards lasting solutions.

The Registrar of the college, Mallam Muhammad Adamu Bungudu while extending vote of thanks, expressed appreciation to the Emir and Gusau Emirate for support and cooperation to the entire college community.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE