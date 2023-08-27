As Kebbi State has attained 32 years since its creation as a State in the year 1991, Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has called on indigenes of the State home and abroad to rally around the present administration in the state in its quest to take the state to next level of development.

The Governor made this call through a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Yakubu Bala Tafida, and made available to Tribune online by Ahmed Idris, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Sunday.

The chief press secretary quoted the Secretary to the State Government as saying the message was in commemoration of 32 years of existence of Kebbi State, which was created on 27th August, 1991.

Adding that while congratulating the government and people of the state for attaining 32 years of existence, Gov Idris assured that the present administration was fully determined to bring positive development to the state.

The governor reminded the people of developmental projects being embarked upon by his administration in less than 100 days in office and assured them that this was just the beginning of a new dawn in the state.

He enjoined the people to continuously pray for peace to reign across the state, noting that peace is critical to the meaningful development of any society.





Dr Idris assured the people that his government under his watch had already initiated good plans on how to transform Kebbi to be at par with other developed states in Nigeria.

Pointing out that his administration is keenly interested in advice, suggestions as well and constructive criticism that would move the state forward.

