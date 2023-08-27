Kwara Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has commiserated with the Nigerian Army and people of Eruku in the Ekiti local government over the death of Major Segun Abiodun Oni, who was killed in an anti-banditry operation in Niger.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Radio Ajakaye, Governor Abdulrazaq described the death as a huge loss to the country as a whole and to Kwara state in particular.

“Major Oni, a well-decorated and forthright army officer, was killed on August 13, 2023, alongside other soldiers as he led troops on a military operation to stamp out banditry in parts of Niger.

“He was at various times the Platoon Commander 72 Special Forces Battalion; Company Second in Command Armed Forces Special Forces Battalion; and Second in Command Defence Headquarters Special Operations Forces Battalion. He was trained in different military schools in Nigeria, the United Kingdom, the United States, Belarus, and South Africa. He won several military medals for his excellence, discipline, and hard work, including River Niger Star, Golden Jubilee Medal, Centenary Medal, and General Operations Medal.

“The governor sends his heartfelt condolences to the family of the gallant officer, the Nigerian Army, and to the Nigerian Defence Headquarters as a whole. His death represents a huge loss to the country as a whole and to Kwara State in particular.

“The governor prays to God to repose his soul and give comfort to his family and everyone who mourns him”.

