COVID-19: Time to go Madagascar

LIKE many other societies in the world, Africa boasts of a past that is ambivalent, a mixture of the good, the bad and the ugly. She had villains, despots, tyrants, developmental leaders and all sorts as rulers. As she had a ruthless hero in leader of the Zulu Kingdom, Shaka kaSenzangakhona, better known as Shaka the Zulu, who reigned from 1816 to 1828, so also did Africa have 16th century notorious Basorun Gaa of the old Oyo Empire Army (Oyo Ile).

In modern time, Africa had Ugandan Joseph Rao Kony, leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), a Ugandan guerilla group. Kony was queer and weird. He proclaimed to the world that he was the spokesperson of God on earth and the spirit medium through which He could be reached. He also claimed that he was always host to thirteen multinational spirits that included a Chinese phantom. He led a syncretic mix that included the usage of Christian fundamentalism, mysticism, Acholi nationalism and claimed that he was establishing a theocratic state, based on the Ten Commandments. He was subsequently indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for the abduction of 66,000 children who were turned into child soldiers, as well as sex slaves and causing the internal displacement of two million people from 1986 to 2009. This is not to talk of the Alaafin of old Oyo who ordered the head of his father-in-law brought on a platter because, while helping to scrub his back in the bathroom, his new wife had jokingly teased his limp manhood thus: “Kabiyesi, so you are this small, yet the whole world is afraid of you!”

Pre-colonial Africa was equally very rich. Egyptian civilization, for instance, has been held to be a major gladsome past of Africa, even from prehistoric times. Agricultural irrigation method that flourished in the deployment of the Nile for agricultural purposes, as well as Egyptian architecture are major sources of study in strides of prehistory. This is not to talk of Egyptian science of embalmment. This method gained wide mention in its unique system of preserving the dead called mummification so as to achieve some measure of immortality, even in death. Deploying herbs and locally sourced chemicals, Egyptian native doctors dispossessed dead bodies of all moisture, leaving dried flesh that could not decay. With this, many Pharaohs were preserved for centuries and archaeologists claim to have excavated centuries-old bodies preserved with leaves and still effusing scents of embalmment.

On a visit to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, some years ago, he told me of two scientific strides bequeathed by his forefathers. One was that of a fascinating palace environmental science wizardry. According to the Alaafin, no matter how heavy a downpour was in the palace, within a few minutes, you can never find its trace in the palace. There is an inscrutable and undecipherable flood control network in the palace which ensures that it can never be flooded. The palace is centuries old. The second, as told me by the Alaafin, is an African DNA system in the palace which enables an Alaafin to identify whether children born to the palace were genuinely of the monarchy. The third, as related by the revered monarch, is a potent local cure for cancer of the prostrate. The Alaafin told me that if local traditional doctors treat such a patient of prostrate, he will, in Alaafin’s words, “die with prostrate but never of it.”

There is no doubt that African medicine was potent and was efficient for centuries in treating sicknesses like cancer, diabetes, malaria, stroke, epilepsy, benign prostatic herperplasia, gout and all manner of ailments. Traditional African medicine involves indigenous herbalism that is many times mixed with African spirituality. Its own doctors were known as diviners, herbalists and midwives. They are reputed to have cured complex ailments, even psychiatric disorders. I was a living witness to a then three-year old boy who was, seventeen years ago, treated for asthma. The local traditional doctor never came in contact with his patient. He merely asked for the presentation of this ailment which had taken the child’s parents to different orthodox hospitals without any remedy, handed them two bottles of herbal potion and in the last seventeen years, the parents have reported no manifestation of the sickness. To the best of my knowledge, Western medicine has no cure yet for asthma.

When the country launched Covid-Organics (CVO) which is reportedly effective in the treatment of this strange disease, it naturally raised some dusts, especially from the World Health Organization (WHO). Since the virus cast a spell on the world, killing global compatriots like chickens, Madagascar is yet to record any death, even when it had 193 cases. This stride has confounded the world, especially many African countries who are said to be seeking Madagascar’s intervention.

In the process of seeking cure for the coronavirus, Madagascar was reported to have made use of its biodiversity by embarking on a therapy protocol that uses an admixture of chloroquine and the antibiotic azithromycin, as well as deployment of medicinal plants called Artemisia, hitherto renowned for the cure of malaria. Indeed, Madagascar, since 1975, was said to have begun researches into the potency of this artemisia annua, a research said to have been pioneered by a Professor Albert Rakoto Ratsimamanga. The result is that today, even when WHO is ululating over this splendid outcome, the world is giving thumbs up to Madagascar and the country is able to rescue her citizens from the pangs of coronavirus. Since then, the road to Madagascar has become the path to tread. Madagascar has since introduced the native-brewed but effective medicine it christened COVID Organics to Guinea Conakry, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea-Bissau, with Tanzania about to place its order. Nigeria’s Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has also indicated that Nigeria might also follow suit.

WHO’s reaction to the Madagascar road that has become the path to tread, was predictable. In a statement, it warned against the use of traditional herbs by African governments, saying that as “efforts are underway to find treatment for COVID-19, caution must be taken against misinformation, especially on social media, about the effectiveness of certain remedies.”

No one should need to tell Africans that even though colonialism ended some decades ago, neocolonialism is still ravaging Africa. While it is true, as propounded by Italian Antonio Gramsci, that physical coercion as a system of control of man had died a natural death, control of the mind of the African has hugely deputized for physical force. And because African leaders are a bunch of simpletons who have no minds of their own, they are easy recruits into the war to enslave the minds of their people. Their poverty of materials and lack of the mind have ensured that they are appendages to the west. In spite of his penchant for thieving the resources of his people, Sani Abacha was about the only Nigerian leader who called the bluff of the west and who can be compared to Andry Nirina Rajoelina, current Madagascar president. The ones before and after him appear to be mere agents of the colonizers.

If not, a government that has a mind of its own shouldn’t be deterred by the threats of the west, especially in the quest to rescue its own people from the pangs of a global pandemic. It is apparent that finding cure to a global ailment by any common African country is an effrontery, indeed insolence by Africa against her masters. How could those black niggers who cannot fend for themselves without the help of their white slavers, be the ones to find medical rescue to the problems of the world and end a superior white race’s medical agony? That would surely be racial impudence. To worsen matters, what that also means is that shipment of cash from all the nooks and crannies of a world that is in search of stoppage to this colossal death, would go to Africa. Absolutely nauseating!

If the Nigerian government encourages traditional medicine practitioners and departments of botany of different universities to find cure to COVID-19, I am sure remedies could be found to this fiery disease and we would jump up in the estimation of the world. Yes, traditional medicine practice has been infiltrated by mediocrities, charlatans and fraudsters, but there is still a tiny window inhabited by genuine traditional practitioners. Gladsome is the news that the Federal Government, through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Mashi Abdullahi, has directed the National Agency for Foods Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to carry out necessary procedures to assess plant-based cough mixture as a possible treatment for COVID-19. Government should go a notch higher. All efforts must be made for Nigeria to follow this laudable road to Madagascar. It is a road that leads to self-sufficiency and homegrown solutions to continental and international malaises.

The sanctimony of Orji Uzor Kalu

DID you read former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu’s statement after the Supreme Court’s seismic judgement last Friday which set him free? Kalu and his co-accused had on December 5, 2019 been sentenced to jail by Justice Mohammed Idris. He stood trial, alongside his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and Udeh Udeogu, Director of Finance and Accounts at the Abia State Government House. Justice Idris found Kalu and his co-defendants guilty and was sentenced to a concurrent jail term of 12 years imprisonment. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) had on July 16, 2018 preferred a 39-count charge bordering on N7.65 billion fraud against the accused. He had spent five months in jail.

In his remarks lauding the Supreme Court judgement, the former governor had waxed lyrical, sanctimonious and even sounded as if he was a human rights activist just released from jail. He critiqued the Nigerian system “whereby over 70% of all prison inmates population is made up of people awaiting trial” which “cannot be allowed to continue… situations where innocent people are falsely charged with murder just to get them out of the way” which “does not dignify our country and cannot continue,” and promised to “henceforth dedicate my time to fight injustice.”

So many questions arise from Kalu’s sudden “realizations” and new-found activism. The first is, as governor of a Nigerian state for eight years, at what point did it occur to Kalu that the Nigerian system is a bulwark of injustice? Why was he feigning ignorance of this rotten system which he was one of the dramatis personae who dragged it into the current sewage? Don’t forget that Nigerians see the rot in the system as largely perpetrated by the political class, where the innocent is said to be framed so that they could be pushed out of the way. As governor, was Kalu unaware that a large population of inmates in prisons were awaiting trial? So why was he sounding like a man who just jumped from Uranus or one just returning from the Holy See?

The way Kalu sounded in that statement, you would think that the Supreme Court judge, led by Justice Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, had acquitted him of complicity in the N7billion theft charge against him, which the court did not. It only set him free on account of a technicality based on the provisions of 396(7) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), promulgated in the bid to depopulate courts of cases. Hitherto, judges who got promoted to higher courts had cases they were hearing in their former courts begun de novo. In the Kalu case, the state is not done yet with allegation of complicity or otherwise of that young student of the University of Maiduguri in the late 1980s who was alleged to have donated cartons in place of pledged cash.

Methinks what Kalu should have done was to leave his prison home, not with a sense of deja vu and not the demeanour of a victor. It was bad enough that he got accused and initially sentenced for complicity in the fraud case. For the Nigerian criminal system, it is an opportunity to begin the matter afresh but with more circumspection. However, knowing the extent of the rot in the Nigerian legal system, this Kalu “victory” may well be a systemic quid pro quo – a rob my back, I rob your back kind of class prevarication. The onus to be reticent and bear his shame without grandstanding was on Orji Uzor Kalu; that is what I think.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

COVID-19: Fears Spread As North-West Records More Deaths

A huge harvest of deaths in North West states is spreading fear across other states in the country as COVID-19 continues its ravage. Reports from Jigawa, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kano states have continued to reveal daily unexplained deaths in scores, fuelling fears that COVID-19 might be responsible for many of them… Read full story

Travel Ban: ‘Infiltrators Will Be Sent Back Home, Won’t Be Allowed To Escape’ •Afenifere, Akintoye react •Human-animal transportation: Meat consumers in great danger —Health experts

THE security situation in Lagos State is reportedly being reviewed following the incessant influx of youths from the Northern part of the country into the state, despite the ban on inter-state movement, with the police saying they have designed new ways of stopping the violators… Read full story

Another 42 Coronavirus Patients Discharged After Testing Negative In Lagos

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday announced that 42 more coronavirus patients have been discharged from various isolation centres in the state, saying the patients comprised 22 males and 20 females, all Nigerians… Read full story

Supreme Court Judgment Has Strengthened My Faith In Nigeria, Says Senator Kalu

Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, whose conviction for alleged financial sleaze was quashed by the apex court on Friday has said the judgment has strengthened his faith in the country and its judicial system. Senator Kalu in a statement he personally signed said the events of the past five months has enriched… Read full story

How Awo Would Have Tackled Nigeria’s Current Crises —Associates •Adebanjo, Akintoye, Okurounmu speak on 33 years without sage

AS family, friends, associates and Nigerians worldwide mark 33 years of the transition of the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, today, some of his associates have looked at the current travails the country faces, declaring that an Awo leadership would have made a positive difference… Read full story

COVID-19: States’ Treatment Centres Running Out Of Bed Spaces ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has alerted that treatment centres in states of the federation are running out of bed spaces as more confirmed cases of the disease manifest around the country. The chairman of the task force and Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who revealed… Read full story

UPDATE: COVID-19 Cases To Reach 120,000 In Lagos By July ― Health Commissioner

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has projected an alarming surge into the number of COVID-19 cases in the state between July and August of this year. According to him, the number of cases from the disease in the state might hit 120, 000 as the virus is expected to reach its peak between… Read full story

Coronavirus Spreading Through Men’s Semen, Remote ― Experts

Nigerian experts have explained why it is remotely impossible for coronavirus, the germs that cause COVID-19 infection, to be sexually transmitted even as Chinese doctors warned that coronavirus can persist in men’s semen even after they have begun to recover… Read full story

PHOTOS: Two Die As Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames, Razes Shops, Cars In Ibadan

No fewer than two persons died when a fuel-laden tanker went up in flames at Moniya area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday. The tanker conveying diesel lost control while descending the slope beside a filling station at Moniya, crushing a vehicle travelling to Ogbomoso… Read full story

Ex-Lagos Dep Gov, Other Returnees From UK Stranded At Lagos Airport, Threaten To Leave Without Quarantine

The 253 Nigerians who were flown into Nigeria from the United Kingdom through the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, were neglected for hours by the Federal Government on Friday. For over six hours, they were left under the sun at the tarmac, waiting for the aircraft that was expected be dispatched by the foreign… Read full story

Ogun Extends Lockdown By Another One Week

Ogun State government has extended the lockdown order in the state by another one week due to increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. Governor Dapo Abiodun, while addressing newsmen on the activities of his administration in curbing further spread of COVID-19 pandemic… Read full story

British Airways Bringing Nigerian Returnees Insisted On Landing In Lagos, Says Minister

Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said Nigeria was helpless in the deal it reached with the British Airways for the evacuation of Nigerian nationals from the United Kingdom. He made the revelation on Friday at the daily media briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19… Read full story