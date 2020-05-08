Ogun extends lockdown by another one week

Ogun State government has extended the lockdown order in the state by another one week due to increase in the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, while addressing newsmen on the activities of his administration in curbing further spread of COVID-19 pandemic, said the lockdown would be subject to review on any development as regards the virus.

Abiodun stated that members of the public would continue to enjoy the window of relaxation on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7.00 am to 5.00 pm on each day.

He also said that the order on interstate travel still remained the and enjoined the people to comply with the curfew order of the federal government.

The governor appealed to the people not to force his government to make though decisions as regards obeying constituted authority.

He said: “We appreciate the need to balance public health and safety against economic activity. Nonetheless, whilst we intensify sensitization and moral-suasion, our security agencies in Ogun State have been duly briefed and empowered to do the needful to assist the heroic efforts of health and other frontline workers to flatten the curve.

“You, the entire people of Ogun State, have not elected me to make easy decisions. And tough decisions we have to make. Now, to preserve the lives of our people, we are persuaded to extend the current modified lockdown, which has been slightly eased, for another one weeks alongside the current guidelines. This will be reviewed, as usual, on a weekly basis.

“We should always remember that we are the closest in proximity to Lagos, the epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. It is not a matter to be taken lightly. As the number of positive cases in Lagos increases, we, in Ogun State, must be concerned about possible spill over, particularly as our people continue to travel across state lines, despite warnings and the ban on interstate travels.”